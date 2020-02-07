A Super Computer has predicted the final standings of the Championship (2019-20) - Leeds, Fulham and West Brom all competing for promotion

Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet Championship

The Championship is one of the toughest competitions in English football. Every side is fighting for the chance to get promoted to the mighty Premier League, so the desperation and urgency is on display in each and every match.

It is a 46-game slog which strips the weakest sides of life and propels the strongest sides into a shower of cash upon promotion. The top two are automatically promoted, but those who finish in places third to sixth must battle it out in the play-offs. The winner joins the other two in the top flight next season.

The Championship is known for being completely unpredictable and wild, which makes it all the more fun for spectators to follow each game's outcome. But TalkSPORT have turned to their famous Super Computer to calculate the final standings in the league this season. Here are the results…

#24 Barnsley (Relegated)

Barnsley v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship

Barnsley have struggled for much of the season, so to see them finish rock-bottom of the division wouldn't be much of a surprise.

#23 Luton (Relegated)

Nottingham Forest v Luton Town - Sky Bet Championship

Luton have only just come up from League One and now it looks like they're set to head straight back down. It's sad to see them go so soon because they certainly tried their best, but their side needs a lot of work before it can realistically compete with others in the Championship.

#22 Wigan (Relegated)

Leicester City v Wigan Athletic - FA Cup Third Round

Wigan were once a side who fought for mid-table in the Premier League, but that was over a decade ago now. Since that time, the Latics have been on a gradual decline. Their next destination appears to be League One.

