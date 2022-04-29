"A team that can never be discounted" - Former Barcelona star fires warning to Manchester City ahead of UEFA Champions League showdown with Real Madrid

Former Barcelona star Rivaldo has advised Manchester City to be wary of Real Madrid's Champions League pedigree despite being the favorites to win the semi-final tie.

Pep Guardiola's side earned a 4-3 victory over Los Blancos at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday. Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva scored for the hosts, while a goal from Vinicius Jr. and a brace from Karim Benzema ensured that Carlo Ancelotti's side stayed in the tie.

The two sides will now lock horns in the second leg of the tie at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Manchester City will be determined to defend their one-goal lead, while Real Madrid will look to turn things around on home turf.

Despite leading by just one goal, the Citizens remain the favorites to go through to the final, according to Rivaldo. However, the former Barcelona forward has stressed that Real Madrid can never be discounted in the Champions League. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"If we have a generic look into the match, we can say Man City were stronger in terms of possession, control, goal opportunities and could have won it by a bigger margin, but Real Madrid are a team that can never be discounted."

"I played them many times and know what I'm talking about, and they are also a 13-times Champions League winners facing a team that has never won it, so, it's normal that the Spanish club have that bigger experience that allows them to survive in tough circumstances."

"Now, I expect Real Madrid to be confident about qualifying to the fianl at the Bernabeu in front of their fans, so I imagine that Manchester City will have difficulties despite being favorites to go through."

With Rivaldo insisting that Los Blancos will be confident about their chances of qualifying for the Champions League final, it remains to be seen who will emerge victorious on Wednesday.

Both Manchester City and Real Madrid have league games coming up

The Citizens and Los Blancos have a league game to play before Wednesday's Champions League showdown. It is worth noting that Ancelotti's side are on course to win La Liga as they enjoy a 15-point lead at the top of the table with five games left to play. Manchester City, on the other hand, currently sit atop the table, but are just one point above second-placed Liverpool.

Manchester City take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ancelotti and Co will host RCD Espanol at the Bernabeu before their Champions League clash.

