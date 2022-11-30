"A top-quality player" - Spanish legend David Villa delivers glowing verdict on 'fantastic' Tottenham Hotspur star

Spanish legend David Villa has heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur amid his impressive 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Bentancur, 25, is representing Uruguay at the World Cup in Qatar and has been a standout performer for Charrúas.

He has appeared in both of Uruguay's opening two fixtures, a 0-0 draw with South Korea and a 2-0 defeat to Portugal in Group H.

Despite Diego Alonso's side's disappointing results, Bentancur has caught the eye with his constant presence in midfield alongside his attacking nous.

He should have perhaps scored in Uruguay's loss to Portugal when he went one-on-one with goalkeeper Diogo Costa but fluffed his lines after neat work in the build-up.

Villa, who won the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain, reacted to the Spurs man's effort, saying (via HITC):

“I thought he was going to chip. But no, he decided to put it through the legs of the goalkeeper. I probably chip it."

The Barcelona hero then praised Bentancur as a top-quality player:

"But Bentancur is fantastic and a top-quality player. But he’s not used to having this type of chance."

Bentancur moved to Tottenham from Juventus in January for €19 million and has quickly forged an admirable midfield partnership with Pierre-Emile Hojberg.

The Uruguayan has made 21 appearances across competitions this season, scoring five goals and contributing nine assists.

Tottenham have their eyes on Juventus' French midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Rabiot is on Spurs' radar

According to journalist Dean Jones, Tottenham have been keeping tabs on Juventus midfielder Rabiot for some time.

The Frenchman is with Les Bleus at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and scored in the side's 4-1 win over Australia in Group D.

Rabiot was linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer when Manchester United were keen to bring him to Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils and Rabiot couldn't agree on personal terms, and he remained at Juve, per Sky Sports.

Tottenham seem to have their eyes on the 27-year-old, with Jones telling GIVEMESPORT:

"There are players, like Rabiot, where they’ve had an eye on their situation for some time, and they might just convince them that they are worth pursuing again."

Rabiot's contract with the Old Lady expires next summer, and he will be free to speak to clubs from abroad in January.

He has been in impressive form this season, scoring five goals and making two assists in 16 appearances.

