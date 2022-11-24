“A unique player” - Luis Enrique tips Spain youngster to emerge as breakthrough star of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Spain coach Luis Enrique has heaped praise on Barcelona midfielder Gavi following his stellar FIFA World Cup debut, backing him to become one of the best players in the world.

Gavi was one of Spain’s standout performers in the 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica on Wednesday night (23 November). The midfielder scored a stunning volley in the 90th minute to stretch his side’s lead to 6-0 and become the youngest-ever Spaniard to score at the FIFA World Cup. He had already become Spain’s youngest World Cup debutant (18 years, 3 months, 10 days) the moment he stepped onto the pitch against Costa Rica.

Speaking after his side’s emphatic Group E victory over Costa Rica, Enrique heaped praise on the youngest player in the squad. Calling him a unique player, the former Barcelona coach backed him to become one of the world’s best. He said (via NDTV Sports):

“He's [Gavi] a unique player, a very different player because ... he's 18 years old but he has the personality of an experienced player.

“We're happy to have him in the team and we think he's going to be one of the stars of world football. I hope he will go and play every time better and try to be aggressive with the ball and without the ball.”

Enrique, however, does not think Gavi’s game is perfect already, adding that he “needs only a bit of poise and calm at times.”

Alongside Gavi, Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Carlos Soler, and Alvaro Morata each scored a goal in Spain’s 2022 FIFA World Cup opener, while Ferran Torres bagged a brace.

Spain star Gavi ecstatic to be chosen as the Man of the Match in his FIFA World Cup debut

Courtesy of his excellent display, 18-year-old Gavi was chosen as the MVP of the game against Costa Rica. The goal aside, Gavi completed 67 passes, created a chance, made five recoveries, and played eight passes into the final third. His exchanges with Barcelona teammate Gavi were a treat to watch.

After winning the MVP award, an elated Gavi said:

“I'm very happy to win it and delighted to be MVP. We played a great game, well done everyone.

“Pedri and I are very good friends off the pitch and on the pitch there is not much to say, he's a spectacular player and it's very easy to play alongside him.”

