Aaron Ramsey contract situation: Make or break?

jamescisco2018 FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 16 Jul 2018, 21:17 IST

Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal seems to be growing "thin" on the number of British senior players presently at the club. Senior British players such as Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere have left the club over the past couple of seasons.

Aaron Ramsey, the only senior British player left at the club has just a year left on his contract, although several reports indicate that negotiations are ongoing to tie him to a new deal at the Emirates. The question is :Why has he not agreed to a new deal yet? Is the 'revolution' at the Emirates aimed at 'flushing out' British players out of the club?

There is no doubting the fact that Aaron Ramsey is an intelligent footballer. On his day, he can 'boss' the midfield against any opposition, and if he stays injury-free for a whole season, he can make a difference in that Arsenal team. We will recall that in the 2013/2014 season, he won the fans' player of the season award.

For the first half of that season, Ramsey was just unplayable, until injury struck and he was out for a while, he later came back strongly and scored the winner in the English FA cup final against Hull City, thereby ending the club's wait for a major trophy in 9 years.

It is this same potential that Unai Emery has spotted and has reiterated that Ramsey forms an important cog in his team and has made it clear to Sven Mislintat, Raul Sanllehi and Ivan Gazidis.

Last season, he also churned out some stellar performances, scoring some delicious goals including an instinctive volleyed flick over the goalkeeper against CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Europa League..

The Arsenal board needs to understand that it is very important they keep the British players who are doing quite well in the team.

The 2003/2004 Invincible squad had a sizable number of British players in their squad and that was, in a way, responsible for their success during those glorious years of the football club. It is time to persuade Aaron Ramsey to sign the dotted lines and lead the team to glory.