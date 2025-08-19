Aberdeen vs FCSB Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2025

Aberdeen will face FCSB at the Pittodrie Stadium on Thursday in the first leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Europa League play-off round qualifying clash. The home side enjoyed a memorable campaign last season as they beat Celtic on penalties to win the Scottish Cup for the first time since the 1989-90 campaign and secure a return to the continental stage.

The Dons have, however, began their new campaign on the wrong note, losing 2-0 to Hearts and Celtic in their first and second Premiership games respectively and will hope they can find better luck in European action this week.

FCSB, meanwhile, featured in the Champions League qualifiers earlier in the summer but were knocked out in the second round after a highly disappointing 3-1 aggregate defeat to North Macedonian outfit Shkendija. They then faced Drita in the third round of the Europa League qualifiers and won 6-3 on aggregate to advance to the playoff round.

Like their midweek opponents, the visitors have endured a sluggish start to their domestic campaign, picking up just five points from their opening six matches, but will be keen to put that behind them when they feature in the continental stage on Thursday.

Aberdeen vs FCSB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Aberdeen and FCSB.

The hosts' only previous encounter with Romanian opposition in competitive action came back in the 1981-82 UEFA when they played Argeș Pitești, who they beat 5-2 on aggregate after two legs.

The visitors have had nine competitive meetings against Scottish opposition. They have won four of those games, drawn two, and lost the other three.

FCSB are without a clean sheet in their last eight games across all competitions.

Aberdeen vs FCSB Prediction

The Dons beat Greenock Morton in the cup last weekend to end a run of consecutive defeats, and they will be looking to build on that on Thursday. They have the home advantage this week and will head into this one as slight favorites.

Roș-albaștrii have lost just one of their last four matches after losing each of their previous four. They have the stronger side on paper ahead of the midweek clash and should avoid defeat in Scotland.

Prediction: Aberdeen 2-2 FCSB

Aberdeen vs FCSB Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last seven matches)