Aberdeen vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023 

Aberdeen host Hacken at the Pittodrie Stadium on Thursday (August 31) in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League playoffs, with the tie in the balance.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw in Sweden last week, with Aberdeen recovering from a two-goal deficit. Amor Layouni opened the scoring for Hacken after 36 minutes before Ibrahim Sadiq doubled their advantage from the spot in the 69th.

It seemed like Hacken had one foot in the Europa League group stage, but the Dandies responded. Bojan Miovski sparked the comeback in the 75th minute, and four minutes later, Nicky Devlin made it 2-2 for the visitors.

Adding insult to Hacken's injury was Johan Hammar's red card in the 90th minute, as the Wasps ended the game with 10 men. So, it's all to play for on Thursday, but neither side enter the game strongly.

At the weekend, both teams were in action in their respective leagues, and both didn't win. Aberdeen only managed a 2-2 draw with St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership, while Hacken lost 4-2 to Goteborg in the Allsvenskan.

Aberdeen vs Hacken Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the fourth clash between the two team, with both Aberdeen and Hacken winning once apiece.

Hacken's only previous visit to Aberdeen ended in a 5-1 loss (July 2021, Europa Conference League qualifiers).

After winning four straight games, Aberdeen are winless in their last two.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski has scored in the last four games across competitions.

Aberdeen have scored twice in their last three games, while Hacken have scored at least twice in their last eight.

Aberdeen vs Hacken Prediction

Aberdeen have struggled to find their feet this season, while Hacken have looked dangerous going forward. The Wasps will cause them all kinds of trouble once again, but Aberdeen should hold them once again to force penalties, where the visitors should prevail.

Prediction: Aberdeen 2-2 (3-4 on penalties) Hacken

Aberdeen vs Hacken Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hacken (on penalties)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes