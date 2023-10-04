Aberdeen vs HJK Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th October 2023

Aberdeen host HJK at the Pittodrie Stadium on Thursday for matchday two of the 2023-24 Europa Conference League group stages, as both sides look to earn their first point.

In their first game, Aberdeen lost 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt on the road. Omar Marmoush put the Bundesliga side in front from the penalty spot after 11 minutes, before Dante Polvara made it 1-1 for the visitors soon after.

After the hour mark, Robin Koch restored Frankfurt's lead and Aberdeen came up short in their efforts to find another equalizer.

Since that loss, however, the Dandies have won their next three games. They secured a 4-0 win against Ross County in the Scottish Premiership, before beating the same side 2-1 in the Scottish League Cup. In their most recent game, they registered a 2-1 defeat of Rangers in the league.

These back-to-back wins have seen Barry Robson's side climb to seventh place in the Scottish top-flight table with eight points in seven games, and they will be hoping to carry this form onto the European stage.

HJK also began their European campaign with a 3-2 defeat of PAOK, who made a late surge in the game by scoring twice after the 80th minute. But like Aberdeen, the Finnish outfit won both their domestic games thereafter, beating SJK and Honka in the Veikkausliiga play-offs.

Aberdeen vs HJK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first meeting between Aberdeen and HJK.

Aberdeen's only previous meeting with a Finnish club came in July 2019, when the Scottish team beat RoPS by a 2-1 scoreline, home and away.

Aberdeen have won their last three games in all competitions, scoring at least twice in each game while HJK have won their last two games, netting three goals in each.

Aberdeen have won just one of their last three home games in all competitions: a 4-0 win vs Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen vs HJK Prediction

Aberdeen and HJK are both coming into the fixture on the back of a rich vein of form since their opening-game loss in the Conference League. With both sides eager to get their first points on the board, we expect a tense clash, which might well end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Aberdeen 2-2 HJK

Aberdeen vs HJK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes