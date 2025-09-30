Aberdeen vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

Aberdeen will go up against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Pittodrie Stadium on Thursday in the opening round of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa Conference League league phase. The hosts will be desperate to kick off their return to European football with a win.

Aberdeen were eliminated from the running for Europa League qualification by FCSB with a 5-2 aggregate loss in the playoff rounds despite finishing in fifth place in the league last season. The Scottish side have been in abysmal form this campaign with their only win in their last 10 games across all competitions coming against a newly-promoted team.

Shakhtar on the other hand, are in outstanding form having avoided defeat in normal time in their last 21 competitive games dating back to April and were only demoted to the Conference League after losing on penalties to Panathinaikos in the third round of Europa League qualification.

The Ukrainian outfit currently lead their domestic league after seven games and will be hoping to translate their domestic form when they make the trip to Scotland this week.

Aberdeen vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first ever meeting between the sides.

Aberdeen have met Ukrainian sides on two different occasions in European competitions and have drawn both games.

Shakhtar Donetsk have won two and lost two of their four meetings with Scottish teams in competitive action.

The hosts' will be appearing in the main stages of a European competition for only the second time since the 2007-08 season.

The visitors' highest finish in European football was winning the Europa League title in the 2008-09 season.

Aberdeen vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

The Dons are underdogs going into the midweek clash and will need something really special to get all three points against a side in much better form. They are unlikely to receive any major boost from their home advantage on Thursday, having failed to win at the Pittodrie Stadium all season.

Hirnyky will only need to avoid complacency to get a win over the hosts and will rely on their much better squad quality.

Prediction: Aberdeen 0-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Aberdeen vs Shakhtar Donetsk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Shakhtar

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last nine games have featured less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last 10 matches)

