"Absolutely outstanding"- Michael Owen praises 29-year-old for 'brilliant' performance against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final

Former Premier League striker Michael Owen has heaped praise on Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for his performance against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

The two clubs played out a 0-0 draw in regulation time and failed to score a winning goal in extra time. The game went to penalties, during which Jurgen Klopp's side claimed a dramatic 11-10 victory to win the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea and Liverpool created quite a few goal-scoring opportunities during the course of the game but were unable to convert their chances. Goalkeepers Edouard Mendy and Caoimhin Kelleher gave incredible performances. The former produced an unbelievable save to deny Reds' forward Sadio Mane from point-blank range.

Despite his sensational display, Mendy was substituted towards the end of extra time and replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is considered a penalty shootout specialist. The Spaniard, however, was unable to save a penalty and missed his spot-kick to hand Liverpool the victory.

Michael Owen lauded Edouard Mendy after the game and questioned Tuchel's decision to take him off.

"Pick a MOM [Man of the Match] between the two GK's. Brilliant performances from both of them," posted Owen on Twitter.

"How ironic. Mendy absolutely outstanding in the Chelsea goal all game. Tuchel brings him off for penalties as apparently, Kepa is better at saving them. He faces 11 and doesn't save any. And then misses himself," he added.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been a regular starter for Chelsea in cup competitions this season. He was the club's #1 recently when Edouard Mendy was playing in the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal.

The Spaniard produced impressive performances in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur. Mendy, however, played the full 90 minutes against Crystal Palace last weekend, and started ahead of Kepa in the final.

Thomas Tuchel's decision to replace Edouard Mendy with Kepa Arrizabalaga has drawn heavy criticism. The 29-year-old had helped Senegal defeat Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the Africa Cup of Nations final earlier this month, and was therefore high on confidence.

Liverpool's victory over Chelsea will provide them with the confidence to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title

Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final

Liverpool won their first trophy of the 2021-22 season by defeating Chelsea in a penalty shootout in the Carabao Cup final. They will take confidence from their cup triumph and look to use it in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side are just six points behind league leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table with a game in hand over Pep Guardiola's side. The Reds have won all of their last five Premier League games, whereas Manchester City have won three, lost one, and drawn one of their last five league games.

The two sides will clash in the Premier League on April 10th in what could prove to be a title deciding game at the Etihad Stadium.

