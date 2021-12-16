Fortune finally seems to be shining on AC Ajaccio 

This is the eighth straight season in Ligue 2 for AC Ajaccio.

The club's last Ligue 1 appearance was way back in the 2013-14 season. Since then, there have been occasions when they were close to promotion, only for destiny to deny them.

However, things are now heading north as the club is leading the way in France's second division.

Relegation after three years in Ligue 1

Among the two clubs from the island of Corsica, Ajaccio has enjoyed a longer spell in France's top league. At the start of the last decade, they survived three straight seasons in Ligue 1.

The 2013-14 season saw them finish rock-bottom. However, it was not without bad luck either. Eight of their 23 defeats came by a one-goal margin. To add to that, they drew 11 games in the entire campaign - the same as Evian, who finished 14th in the table.

Another heartbreak - 2017-18 Ligue 2 Season

Ajaccio finished third in the table, five behind Nimes FC. This forced them into the play-offs. Interestingly, with five games to go, Ajaccio was level on points with Nimes. However, two defeats in their last five outings put them out of automatic qualification.

They managed to win their two-legged semi-final against Le Havre amidst chaos and fan trouble. However, on the day it mattered the most, several injuries to first-team regulars condemned them to a 3-0 defeat against Toulouse.

Pandemic brings another setback to Ajaccio

The club once again came close to qualifying in the 2019-20 season.

This time around, it was the year of the pandemic. Despite a faltering start to the season, AC Ajaccio hit back mid-season, racking up eight wins in eleven outings. This outstanding stretch of results catapulted them to third in the table, two off leaders Lorient FC.

SPORF @Sporf 🇫🇷 Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 2019/20 seasons have been CANCELLED.



❌ The French government decide no football will be played until August at the earliest.



🏆 The LFP will meet next month to discuss Champions, relegation, promotion and European scenarios. 🇫🇷 Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 2019/20 seasons have been CANCELLED.❌ The French government decide no football will be played until August at the earliest.🏆 The LFP will meet next month to discuss Champions, relegation, promotion and European scenarios. https://t.co/iwSyigNZEh

However, as luck would have it, the pandemic halted the season. Not only did it break the momentum, but the season was declared to be over. Interestingly, France was the only European nation that abruptly terminated their season.

On the receiving end was AC Ajaccio. Lorient and Lens qualified for Ligue 1. Ajaccio stayed behind.

Ajaccio hell-bent to make this their season

This season is off to a great note for the club. Ajaccio picked up five wins from their opening five fixtures and are currently leading the Ligue 2 table. They have had the best defensive record in the country so far and look set to finally make their return to France's top flight.

Also Read Article Continues below

They rode their luck to as many as six one-nil wins already this season. This includes tight fixtures against Nimes, Sochaux and Paris FC, all of whom are close on Ajaccio's heels.

Edited by Rohit Mishra