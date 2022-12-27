AC Ajaccio vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | December 28, 2022

AC Ajaccio and Angers will square off in a bottom-of-the-table clash at the Stade Francois Coty on Wednesday (December 28).

The visitors are rooted to the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings, while Olivier Pantaloni’s men are 18th with 12 points from 15 games.

Ajaccio return to action for the first time since November 13, when they bottled a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with FC Nantes.

Before that, Pantaloni’s side saw off Strasbourg 4-2 on November 5 to secure their first home win of the season and snap their three-game winless run. With 12 points from 15 games, Ajaccio are 18th in Ligue 1 but could rise to 13th with all three points.

Angers, meanwhile, endured a disappointing run of results during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, picking up a draw and two losses in three friendlies.

That was in keeping with their struggles in Ligue 1, where they're on a seven-game losing streak. With eight points from a possible 45, Angers are rock-bottom in the standings, five points off safety.

AC Ajaccio vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins in the last 12 meetings, Angers holds a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Ajaccio have picked up three wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Angers are unbeaten in their last three games against Ajaccio, picking up two wins and a draw since a 1-0 loss in December 2010.

Angers are on a dire run of seven Ligue 1 losses since a 1-0 win over OGC Nice in September.

Ajaccio have managed just one league win at home this season, losing five and drawing one of their seven games.

AC Ajaccio vs Angers Prediction

Ajaccio and Angers have endured an underwhelming campaign and find themselves at the wrong end of the standings. Ajaccio were in decent form just before the break, so they should claim a narrow win and heap more misery on the struggling visitors.

Prediction: AC Ajaccio 2-1 Angers

AC Ajaccio vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajaccio

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Ajaccio’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last eight games.)

