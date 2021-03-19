AC Milan 0-1 Manchester United (1-2 on agg.): Player ratings as Red Devils secure quarter-final berth | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Manchester United advanced to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League after grabbing a 1-0 win over Serie A outfit AC Milan in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash on Thursday night.

The first leg at Old Trafford finished 1-1, with AC Milan scoring a vital away goal late on.

Paul Pogba’s scrappy second-half goal turned out to be the difference between the teams in the second leg as Manchester United eked out a close but deserved victory over their Italian rivals.

2 - Man Utd have progressed from each of their last two knockout ties with Milan in European competition, having been eliminated in each of the four ties beforehand (European Cup in 1957-58/1968-69 & Champions League in 2004-05/2006-07). Edged. pic.twitter.com/OLPDDMhfY7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 18, 2021

On that note, let's look at the player ratings for both teams.

Manchester United player ratings

Dean Henderson - 7/10

Another clean sheet in the bag for the Manchester United goalkeeper, his fourth in five games. Henderson commanded his box well, came off his line early to claim crosses and made a good save late in the game to ensure the win.

11 - Dean Henderson has kept 11 clean sheets in just 18 appearances for Man Utd in all competitions this season, one more than David de Gea has registered in 29 games (10). Opportunity. pic.twitter.com/wSpt0vinaX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 18, 2021

Advertisement

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7/10

The Manchester United full-back was lively going forward and was defensively solid at the back. However, he struggled to cope with Theo Hernandez's marauding runs at times.

Victor Lindelof - 8/10

The Swede made five clearances and interceptions for Manchester United, including a crucial tackle on Franck Kessie to prevent the hosts from taking the lead in the first-half.

Victor Lindelöf’s game by numbers vs. AC Milan:



93% pass accuracy

69 total touches

5 interceptions

5 clearances

1 block

0 fouls



Outstanding. pic.twitter.com/ZKvsd9zREX — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 18, 2021

Harry Maguire - 7/10

The Manchester United captain was also solid, winning four aerial duels. He was good in possession too, calmly playing his side out of danger several times.

Luke Shaw - 7/10

Another strong showing from the England left-back. However, he struggled in the first-half as his partner on the wing, Marcus Rashford, was unfit.

Advertisement

Scott McTominay - 7/10

A compact performance from the midfielder. He was adept at reading the game and also made five interceptions.

Fred - 7/10

Fred put in his usual energetic shift and was constantly up and down the pitch, especially in the second-half. His pressing paid off for the goal as he won the ball off Soualiho Meite inside the box.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

He was poor in the first-half as his passes were downright wayward. However, he got far better following the introduction of Pogba.

Daniel James - 6/10

The Welshman made a questionable decision in the first-half, opting to take on two opposition players when he could easily have played Mason Greenwood in. His defensive work rate was commendable throughout the game.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

The Manchester United winger has suffered multiple knocks this season and was obviously feeling the impact in the first-half. He was largely uninvolved and was replaced at the break.

Mason Greenwood - 6/10

The Manchester United academy graduate played a second consecutive game as a center forward. While he displayed good hold-up play, he lacked the incision needed to punish AC Milan.

Manchester United substitutes ratings

Paul Pogba - 7.5/10

The Frenchman, who has been out of action since early February, came on for Rashford in the second-half. He scored two minutes later and was the best player on the pitch by a mile in the second 45 minutes.

No Man Utd player had more shots (3) or created more chances (2) vs. Milan than Paul Pogba.



The match-winner only came on at half-time. pic.twitter.com/wWkRSwHJKG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 18, 2021 $3

$3

1 / 2 NEXT