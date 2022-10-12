AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Rossoneri player ratings as 10-man Italian champions fail to pass Blues test | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

An early red card coupled with an insipid performance meant AC Milan succumbed to their second defeat to Chelsea in as many weeks in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 11).

The early exchanges were almost even, with the visitors having a little edge. However, all that changed in the 18th minute when former Blues boy Fikayo Tomori was sent off controversially for manhandling Mason Mount in the box.

Mount had latched on to a fine thorugh ball and got his shot away under duress, with Milan centre-back Tomori pulling him back. The trigger-happy referee, Daniel Siebert, who also brandished a flurry of yellow cards on the night, expectedly gave a penalty.

Tomori was deemed to have denied the Chelsea playmaker a goalscoring opportunity as the last man, but the jury is still out on that call. Penalty specialist Jorginho coolly slotted home in the 24th minute, wrong-footing Milan keeper Ciprian Tatarasanau, and Graham Potter's men were on their way.

The numerical advantage translated into Chelsea dominance. A fine passing move in the 34th minute was finished off by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Stefano Pioli's defenders looked effete while dealing with the runners.

With the win, the Blues (7) moved to the top of the group, while Milan dropped down to third, ahead of Dinamo Zagreb (4) on goal difference.

On that note, here's a look at the Rossoner player ratings in what was a disappointing night for the reigning Scudetto winners:

Ciprian Tatarusanu - 6/10

It was a tough night for Milan's veteran custodian, but he acquitted himself well in the circumstances. He made two key saves but could have done nothing about the penalty or the fiery near-post shot that doubled the Blues' lead.

Pierre Kalulu - 5/10

Starting the game at right-back, Kalulu became a makeshift centre-half after Sergino Dest was brought on. Looked assured in possession, but he was hardly decisive in stopping runs down the flanks, putting in a tackle or making an interception of note.

Matteo Gabbia - 6/10

Began the game well at centre-half and made two crucial interceptions. However, as the night wore on, Gabbia was turned a little too easily by the likes of Mount even if he was not dribbled past. Despite picking up a yellow, he was one of Milan's better players on a forgettable night and played his part in keeping it goalless in the second.

Fikayo Tomori - 3/10

A horror show for the England international. Against his former club. Tomori let Mount get the better of him before clumsily fouling him, an act that would determine the fate of the game. He was arguably harshly sent off but still made a rash decision that cost his team the game.

Theo Hernandez - 5.5/10

The Blues captain tried his best with his characteristic forays into the centre of the park from his starting left-back position. Two tackles, one interception and a pass accuracy of 96 are good numbers, but he never inspired a turnaround nor stood out on a drab day for the team.

Sandro Tonali - 5/10

The highly rated central midfielder could not assert his dominance even when it was 11 against 11. Tonali had a pass accuracy percentage in the 70s and was often run over by the Blues duo of Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho.

Ismael Bennacer - 5/10

Tonali's central midfield partner toiled as much as the former. Bennacer did some great defensive work early on but offered very little penetration throughout the game. He had a decent 81 per cent pass success rate, though.

Rafael Leao - 4.5/10

A storehouse of talent, Leao was a major disappointment on the night. Tried all his tricks and dribbles on the left wing but didn't get the better of Recce James. Leao was guilty of giving away the ball or holding on to it for too long in good positions. He had a woeful 60 per cent pass accuracy and created zero openings.

Rade Kunic - 5/10

His heat map tells you he ran a lot on the pitch, but to little avail. It wasn't Kunic's night, as he didn't create a chance or get on the end of one. Kunic was one of numerous Milan players to get a yellow.

Brahim Diaz - 5/10

How quickly things change in this game. Just like Tomori, Diaz had netted against Juventus in the weekend. A fine goal it was as well. However, he could never really show his skills on the right wing on the night. Diaz was taken off early to allow a reshuffle in the Milan backline. He had made just four passes and one dribble.

Olivier Giroud - 4.5/10

It wasn't Milan's night, especially for their attackers. The former Chelsea striker epitomised that, making just just eight of his 19 passes; he took two shots, but both were off target. Giroud was taken off in the second half.

Ratings of AC Milan substitutes against Cheslea

Sergino Dest - 6/10

The Barcelona loanee had a decent outing and was instrumental in keeping the score at 0-2 with a neat second-half outing. Dest wasn't dribbled past at right-back and made two tackles after coming on as a contingency measure. The American could have done better in attack, though.

Ante Rebic - 4.5/10

Came on in place of Giroud, with Pioli hoping he wou;d engender an unlikely resurgence. However, with Milan chasing the game in the face of some consummate Chelsea passing and movement, Rebic never got much of a sniff from an attacking perspective.

Divock Origi - 5/10

The Belgian came on in the 80th minute and had Milan's only shot on target.

Tomasso Pobega - 4.5/10

His first contribution was an ugly challenge that attracted a yellow card. Pobega had a 64 per cent passing accuracy. It's safe to say that he could not inspire anything positive from midfield.

Fode Ballo-Toure - N/A

Ballo-Toure came on late and did not have any impact on the basis of which he could be rated.

