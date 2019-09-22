×
AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan: 3 talking points | Serie A 2019/20

Tony Akatugba
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
105   //    22 Sep 2019, 09:15 IST

Romelu Lukaku (far right) celebrates with his manager, Antonio Conte

The Antonio Conte revolution at Inter Milan continued this weekend in the Milan derby as AC Milan played hosts to the Nerazzurri. It was a rather tame performance from AC Milan as the gulf in class between the two sides was evident for much of the game.

The first half ended with Inter the better team and both sides level. Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez were denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma, while Danilo D'Ambrosio's effort hit the woodwork from close range. On the other end, Krzysztof Piatek was denied a couple of opportunities.

Marcelo Brozovic broke the deadlock just after halftime, with his low strike hitting Franck Kessie and rolling beyond the reach of Donnarumma. VAR ran a check and confirmed Martinez wasn't obstructing play.

In the 78th minute, Romelu Lukaku rewards Conte's faith in him once again by heading the ball beyond the reach of Donnarumma. Inter beat their city rivals away for a second consecutive time, returning to the summit of the Serie A once again on 12 points.

In this article, we discuss several interesting observations.

#3 Inter Milan too good for AC Milan

Derby della Madonnina - AC Milan outclassed

It may have been a game between close neighbours, however, the gulf in class was evident for much of the game. Inter never looked in trouble from the moment they took the lead, with AC Milan's just one shot on target painting a literal picture of their toothlessness for much of the encounter.

Inter dominated their opponents, especially in midfield, with Stefano Sensi running the show in a truly dominant fashion, denying his opponents the freedom to play through the middle. The Nerazzurri have now gone a whopping seven games against AC Milan without defeat, a run which stretches to January 2016.

