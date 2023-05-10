AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan: 5 talking points as Dzeko and Mkhitaryan put Nerazzurri on the ascendancy | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Inter Milan beat AC Milan 2-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinals on Wednesday (May 10). Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored to hand the Nerazzurri a huge advantage ahead of the return leg on Tuesday (May 16).

Inter came flying out of the blocks, scoring twice without reply. Around the half-hour mark, things got worse for Stefano Pioli's side when Inter won a penalty, but it was ruled out after Lautaro Martinez was adjudged to have dived inside the box.

Milan improved after the break, but Inter held on and now have a foot in the Istanbul final next month. On that note, here are the five talking points from the game:

#5 Inter blitz Milan with blazing start

Mkhitaryan made it 2-0 three minutes after Dzeko's opener.

Having beaten Milan in both their clashes in 2023, Inter had the psychological advantage and came flying out the blocks here to race to a 2-0 lead inside 11 minutes.

The Nerazzurri were quick on their feet and crisp with their passes. Yet, it was from a set-piece that they took the lead. Dzeko knocked home Hakan Calhanoglu's inch-perfect corner with a pristine first-time finish from close range.

Another three minutes later, Mkhitaryan doubled their advantage with a solid effort from inside the box, as Milan were all at sea at the back. The Armenian collected Federico Dimarco's pass into his stride and raced forward into the space at the heart of the Rossoneri defence before making a cool finish.

Just like that, it was 2-0 to Inter as Milan were caught napping, big time.

#4 Milan missed Leao

Milan lacked bite without their talismanic creator.

AC Milan talisman Rafael Leao missed the clash with a muscle injury, and the Rossoneri dearly missed his presence. They struggled to find their feet in attack without the Portuguese sensation and failed to capitalise on their possessional dominance.

Stefano Pioli's side had 58% of the ball but managed only two shots on target, a testament to their lack of effeciency. Things opened up a little after the break, and Junior Messias had a clear shot at goal, but his effort crept wide.

In the 64th minute, Sandro Tonali saw an effort hit the post as Milan seemed to work their way back into the game but lacked the clinical edge. Without Leao pulling the strings, Milan struggled to carve Inter open.

#3 Eden Dzeko comes back to haunt Milan

The Bosnian loves scoring against Milan.

Having scored in two of their previous three Milan derbies this season, Edin Dzeko netted against the Rossoneri yet again. The 37-year-old thumped home a corner from Calhanoglu, volleying it straight into the top right corner from six yards out.

His first strike against them ended in a 3-2 loss in September last year in their first Serie A clash of the season. The Bosnian, though, gained redemption in the 3-0 win in the Italian Supercup in January.

After drawing a blank in February's league clash, Dzeko returned to the scoresheet in the derby to set the Nerazzurri on their way to a third straight win over their city rivals. He now has seven goals against Milan, the most against a team after only Atalanta, Bologna and Sassuolo (eight each).

#2 VAR denies penalty to Inter, sparks controversy

Martinez appeared to dive.

Inter Milan were denied a penalty in the 31st minute by VAR after the referee initially penalised Simon Kjaer for bringing down Lautaro Martinez in the box.

However, the incident was reviewed on the pitchside monitor, and the penalty was cancelled, much to Inter's chagrin and Milan's relief. However, it instantly sparked heated debates online.

Pundits like Rio Ferdinand and Steve McManaman felt it was a penalty, as Kjaer appeared to had made contact with Martinez, but replays showed it could've been minimal and that the Argentine might have dived to win the spot-kick.

#1 Inter on their way to Istanbul as Milan fumble

The Nerazzurri take a huge advantage into the return leg.

Inter Milan have one leg in their first Champions League final since 2010, leaving AC Milan with a mountain to climb in a week's time. The Rossoneri were second-best on the night, and despite a visible improvement after the break, couldn't trouble the Nerazzurri enough.

Simone Inzaghi's team took their chances clinically early on and could've widened the scoreline later on. However, it proved enough to seal a win as their rivals misfired in attack.

Milan will have to win by three goals in the return leg - also at the San Siro - next Tuesday to get to Istanbul. However, given Inter's form right now, it will take something special to stop the Nerazzuri.

Poll : 0 votes