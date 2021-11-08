AC Milan 1-1 Inter Milan: Player ratings as thrilling Milan derby ends in a share of the spoils | Serie A 2021-22

AC Milan and Inter Milan played out a pulsating contest in Serie A even though there was no separating them, as the 229th Milan derby ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Hakan Calhanoglu opened the scoring for the Nerazzurri from the spot after Franck Kessie brought him down inside the area.

However, just six minutes later, the Rossoneri restored parity when Stefan De Vrij headed a corner from Sandro Tonali into his own net.

The reigning champions then had another chance to go in front with a second penalty as Matteo Darmian was hacked down by Fode Ballo-Toure. Lautaro Martinez, however, saw his spot-kick saved by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Both sides pushed for a winner in the second-half, with Milan even hitting the post through Alexis Saelemaekers, but couldn't find a breakthrough.

Milan remain in second place and still unbeaten going into the international break, while Inter are in third, seven points behind.

Here are the player ratings for both sides:

AC Milan

Milan's unbeaten run in Serie A continued

Ciprian Tatarusanu - 8/10

Milan's best player of the night, Tatarusanu made a series of incredible saves to keep his side in the game, including keeping out Martinez's penalty which ultimately proved decisive.

Squawka Football @Squawka Ciprian Tatarusanu has saved his first ever penalty for AC Milan.



And he's done it against arch rivals Inter. 🧤 Ciprian Tatarusanu has saved his first ever penalty for AC Milan. And he's done it against arch rivals Inter. 🧤 https://t.co/HWqu2J9ksC

Davide Calabria - 6.5/10

A solid display from the Milan left-back, who improved vastly from his midweek showing in the Champions League. However, Calabria was dispossessed a few times and was beaten in the air too.

Simon Kjaer - 7/10

The Milan skipper didn't put a foot wrong in the game and was an absolute rock at the back, making three clearances and interceptions each.

Fikayo Tomori - 7/10

The former Chelsea man's pace is a huge asset and he used it to ruffle a few Inter feathers, whilst also forcing De Vrij into scoring the own goal during a set-piece.

Fode Ballo-Toure - 6/10

He looked to be in sixes and sevens in the first half, even conceding the second Inter penalty with a clumsy challenge on Darmian.

Sandro Tonali - 7.5/10

The 21-year-old worked hard all night and even bagged an assist for their goal as it was his free-kick that De Vrij converted into his own net.

Franck Kessie - 6.5/10

Kessie tracked back and closed down spaces often, as always. But the penalty he conceded will surely nag him, considering it was a strange call.

Brahim Diaz - 6/10

Inter did a fabulous job of keeping Diaz quiet, who failed to impact the proceedings in any meaningful way.

Rade Krunic - 6.5/10

His physical style of play helped Milan win the midfield battle as Krunic did a fine job of keeping Brozovic quiet.

Rafael Leao - 6.5/10

The Portuguese only completed nine accurate passes in almost an hour's action but still managed to get three shots on target, a testament to how dangerous he was. He could've used a little more cutting edge.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 6.5/10

No derby goals for the Milan legend tonight but he was still an important player in their build-up, whilst also winning a few duels.

Substitutes

Pierre Kalulu - 7/10

He replaced the ineffective Ballo-Toure at half-time and proved to be a massive upgrade, making important blocks and then playing a key role in their late surge.

Ante Rebic - 6.5/10

The Croatian was good on the ball and helped Milan continue their press. However, he'd be frustrated to have missed two good chances late on.

Alexis Saelemaekers - 7/10

Saelemaekers was very lively, although he smashed an effort against the post late on, missing a great chance to win it for the 'home' side.

Ismael Bennacer - 6.5/10

The Algerian, too, put up a good display but blazed a good chance well over the bar and saw a late chance he created wasted by Rebic.

Tiemoue Bakayoko - 5/10

He rarely got on the ball despite Milan being in control when he came on.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande