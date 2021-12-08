AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool: 5 hits and flops as Salah and Origi wrap up perfect group stage for Reds | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Liverpool became the first English side in history to win all six games of the Champions League group stages after overcoming AC Milan 2-1 at the San Siro.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi helped the Reds fight back from a 1-0 deficit as the Rossoneri finished bottom in Group B.

Fikayo Tomori gave the hosts a 28th-minute lead by striking a rebound from close range but Salah pulled the Reds level just eight minutes later.

In the second half, a mistake from Tomori allowed Origi to score to put Jurgen Klopp's side in front and Liverpool never let the lead slip.

Milan huffed and puffed in search of a goal but couldn't find a way past Liverpool's stoic backline and missed out on a Europa League spot as well.

Liverpool, who'd already won the group, will learn their last-16 fate in next week's draw.

Here are the hits and flops from the match:

Hit: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Salah was on target against Milan again!

Another game, another goal for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is currently in the form of his life.

The Liverpool ace sparked the comeback with a nonchalant strike into the top corner after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's initial effort came off the post.

Squawka Football @Squawka



Another record broken. 👑 Mohamed Salah has now scored more goals for Liverpool in a single Champions League group stage campaign (7) than any player in the club's history. #UCL Another record broken. 👑 Mohamed Salah has now scored more goals for Liverpool in a single Champions League group stage campaign (7) than any player in the club's history. #UCLAnother record broken. 👑 https://t.co/zBDwJkIG7Q

He was in the right place at the right time to turn it in as Salah began to turn the screw and remained a big threat down the wings.

The winger also laid three key passes on the night and had he stayed on the pitch until the end, Salah could have bagged another goal or assist.

Flop: Franck Kessie (AC Milan)

Kessie was an unmitigated disaster

It's been rare to see Franck Kessie deemed a 'flop'. He has been on a sensational run since last year. But last night, the Ivorian was rolled over by Liverpool's reserves, especially Takumi Minamino.

He was dispossessed 15 times, completed only two of his six long balls, and won only three of eight attempted ground duels.

But most importantly, Milan were truly frustrated when Kessie missed two golden chances to score for the home side late on.

He initially failed to make the finish when Alexis Saelemaekers played him through on goal. Kessie had only Alisson to beat before heading a cross from Ismael Bennacer over the bar. It left the Rossoneri wondering what could've been.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy