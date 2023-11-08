AC Milan 2-1 PSG: 5 talking points as Olivier Giroud strikes to sink hapless Parisians and blow Group F wide open | UEFA Champions League 2023-24 

AC Milan came from behind to beat PSG 2-1 at the San Siro in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (November 7) and blow Group F wide open.

Having gone winless in their opening three games, Stefano Pioli's side were under pressure to wake up from their slumber or face an early exit from the competition.

Their fears were becoming true as Milan Skriniar headed PSG in front nine minutes into the kick-off. Vitinha played in a corner that was flicked on by Marquinhos for Skriniar to race onto and leap to head home.

Milan, though, responded soon. In the 12th minute, the hosts were level as Rafael Leao struck a superb bicycle kick from close range with PSG's defence all over the place.

In the second half, the Rossoneri continued in the same vein as Olivier Giroud completed their turnaround. The Frenchman latched on to a cross from Theo Hernandez by rising above Skriniar and placing it perfectly into the back of the net.

PSG huffed and puffed in search of an equaliser, but Milan held firm to emerge shock the victors. They have five points in four games, one less than PSG, and two behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Here are the five talking points from the game:

#5 PSG's all-French attacking lineup fails to shine

PSG manager Luis Enrique once again fielded an all-French lineup comprising Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele either side of lone striker Randall Kolo Muani.

On paper, it's one of the most menacing attacking trios, and the French stars have combined superbly in Ligue 1 games to demolish whatever has come their way. However, at the San Siro, the troika flattered to deceive.

Having scored against Milan a fortnight ago at the Parc des Princes, Mbappe looked subdued. Dembele was sloppy in possession, losing the ball 26 times, while Kolo Muani was toothless.

Together, the French attackers mustered only four shots on target between them and never came close to finding the back of the net as PSG lacked a cutting edge.

#4 Rafael Leao recaptures his mojo at the right time

Rafael Leao has been an instrumental figure for AC Milan since joining in 2019. Last season, he won the Serie A player of the Year, but lately, he has been going through a rough patch.

The Portuguese star was scoreless in Milan's last nine games across competitions, signaling a decline in form. However, against PSG in a make-or-break clash, Leao roared back into the scoresheet in emphatic fashion.

Just three minutes after the Parisians had gone in front, Leao brought the Rossoneri level with a spectacular bicycle kick. It was his first goal for club and country since September 23 and one that will boost his confidence.

#3 Manuel Ugarte has a nightmarish outing

PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte has been described as a revelation for his eye-catching displays. He has made a quick start to life with the French champions since arriving from Sporting CP in the summer.

Howerver, it was perhaps his worst outing by a mile for the Parisians on Tuesday. Ugarte was uncharacteristically sloppy on the ball and painfully slow, as Milan players galloped past him as if he were a training cone.

The Uruguayan was dribbled past six times and won just three of his 15 ground duels. Moreover, with just 11 passes completed in 60 minutes of action, it's safe to say that Ugarte was a non-factor in the PSG midfield.

#2 Former San Siro stars have contrasting returns

Tuesday night marked a reunion for two players. Firstly, Gianluigi Donnarumma was facing his former club for the first time since leaving them in 2021. Moreover, Milan Skriniar returned to the San Siro for the first time since leaving Inter Milan in the summer.

Only one of them made a mark on their return to the old stomping ground. Skriniar put the Parisians in front in the ninth minute after leaping to connect with a flick-on by Marquinhos from a corner, burying the chance from point-blank range.

However, Donnarumma was helpless with both Milan goals. For Leao's bicycle kick, the Italian custodian's view was obstructed by Marquinhos, while Giroud's winning header was beyond his reach.

Nonetheless, both ended up on the losing side as PSG were unable to come back into the game after relinquishing their lead.

#1 Race for last-16 heats up

Group F is perhaps the only 'group of death' in the Champions League this season, and it's certainly living up to its billing. It hasa been tight so far, and following Tuesday night's shocker, it has been blown wide open.

Milan, who failed to win (and score) in their first three group games, did both to boost their progression hopes. With five points, the Rossoneri remain in third position, but a point adrift of PSG, who have lost twice in four games.

Dortmund, who were at the bottom of the group after the first two matchdays, have climbed to the top with seven points after beating Newcastle United home and away.

With two games remaining, the race to reach the knockouts is heating up, as all four sides are in the fray.