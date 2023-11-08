AC Milan 2-1 PSG: Parisians player ratings after shock San Siro defeat | UEFA Champions League 2023-24 

PSG went down 2-1 to AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (November 7) as Group F in the competition was blown wide open.

The Parisians went in front after just nine minutes. Milan Skriniar headed in from point-blank range, with Marquinhos flicking on Vitinha's corner into the Slovakian's path.

Less than 120 seconds later, though, Rafael Leao equalised for the Rossoneri with a spectacular bicycle kick as PSG's defence was in sixes and sevens. Olivier Giroud then put the hosts in front with a 50th-minute header as Milan turned the game around in style.

Stefano Pioli's side didn't see much of the ball but were efficient enough to create chances and clinical to bury them. Having gone winless in their opening three gaames, Milan boosted their progression hopes, as the Serie A giants are now just a point off PSG in third.

The Parisians dropped to second with six points, with Borusia Dortmund climbing to the top, having gained a point more, as the race for the knockouts gets hotter.

On that note, here are the player ratings for PSG:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

Not the best return to his old stomping ground for Donnarumma, who suffered a loss at the San Siro in his first appearance since leaving two years ago. He wasn't totally disappointing, though, making six saves to prevent his former team from widening the scoreline.

Achraf Hakimi - 6.5/10

The Moroccan contributed heavily in attack by joining the forwards and connecting with them clinically to find gaps in Milan's defence and create a few chances. Defensively, though, he came up short, as Leao made the most of the gap on the right.

Marquinhos - 7/10

He flicked on Vitinha's corner for Skriniar to head home unchallenged. Just minutes later, though, Marquinhos obstructed Donnarumma's view as Leao scored a bicycle kick. His attempt to clear the same was poor, too.

Milan Skriniar - 7/10

Unlike Donnarumma, Skriniar made a mark on his return to the San Siro. The former Inter Milan defender scored in just the ninth minute to put PSG in front with a smart finish.

The Slovakian was sound in defence too, making two clearances and blocks, but was easily beaten for the header by Giroud for Milan's winner.

Lucas Hernandez - 5.5/10

Besides running, Hernandez did hardly anything else. He didn't make a single block, tackle, clearance or interception. Offensively, too, the wing-back looked toothless, failing to muster a cross or shot.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 7/10

The 17-year-old teenager fought hard to win the midfield battle and help PSG gain control. He won five ground duels, made three clearances and three tackles.

Manuel Ugarte - 4.5/10

Milan dispossessed Ugarte with relative ease, and he was off the pace too, getting dribbled past six times. He was the worst player for PSG on the night.

Vitinha - 6.5/10

He created PSG's goal with a lovely corner and looked vibrant in the rest of the opening stanza. After the break, though, Vitinha looked subdued and was eventually taken off.

Ousmane Dembele - 6.5/10

Dembele has been the creative inspiration for PSG since arriving this summer. While he looked realtively subdued at the San Siro, he laid out four key passes and attempted a handful of shots, too. However, the winger was sloppy in possession, losing the ball a staggering 26 times.

Randall Kolo Muani - 5/10

He has been a key figure for PSG since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt this season, but at the San Siro, Kolo Muani had his worst outing for his new side. In 60 minutes, the Frenchman completed only six passes and failed to muster a shot on target.

Kylian Mbappe - 6.5/10

The PSG star made two shots on target and posed a threat with his electric pace in dribbling moments, but he was far from his clinical best.

Ratings of PSG substitutes against AC Milan

Kang-in Lee (60' for Vitinha) - 6.5/10

He added pace and purpose to PSG's attack.

Fabian Ruiz (60' for Ugarte) - 6.5/10

The Spaniard kept the ball circulating.

Goncalo Ramos (60' for Kolo Muani) - 6/10

The Portuguese striker made minimal impact.

Nordi Mukiele (65' for Hernandez) - 6/10

His passes were mostly accurate, and he made one clearance, too.

Bradley Barcola (89' Skriniar) - N/A

He didn't have enough time to make an impact.