AC Milan 4-2 Juventus: Player ratings as the Rossoneri end the Bianconeri's seven-game winning run | Serie A 2019-20

Juventus suffered their first defeat since February as AC Milan stunned them with a spectacular comeback.

Here are the player ratings as the Rossoneri end the Old Lady's seven-game winning run in Serie A.

AC Milan secured an incredible 4-2 victory over Juventus on Tuesday

AC Milan pulled off one of the most memorable victories over their arch-rivals Juventus as they humbled the runaway Serie A leaders 4-2 at the San Siro. The home side's fighting spirit after going 0-2 down within 10 minutes of the second half left the Bianconeri stunned as their seven-game winning run came to an abrupt end.

With the clubs opting for a cautious approach in the first 45 minutes, the first half ended in a goalless stalemate. The fixture really came to life in the second half with Adrien Rabiot breaking the deadlock with a superb solo effort in the 47th minute. The Frenchman picked up the ball in his half and ran at the Milan defenders before coolly smashing the ball into the top left corner beyond Donnarumma's reach.

Cristiano Ronaldo got his 26th goal of the season in the 53rd minute after the centre-back duo of Alessio Romagnoli and Simon Kjaer committed a rare mistake, allowing the Portuguese ace to control Cuadrado's long ball and guide it into the back of the net.

VAR intervention yet again proved to be a thorn in Juventus' side, as the penalty awarded to the hosts due to Leonardo Bonucci's handball in the 62nd minute proved to be the turning point of the game.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his second penalty in as many games to half the deficit before goals from Franck Kessie, Rafael Leao and Ante Rebic completed AC Milan's comeback.

So, as Juventus suffer their first defeat since February, we take a look at the player ratings from the fixture.

AC Milan Player Ratings against Juventus:

Advertisement

AC Milan commanded an incredible comeback against Juventus at the San Siro

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 6/10

Gianluigi Donnarumma had no chance against Adrien Rabiot's goal and though he could've done more against the second AC Milan goal, he managed to put in a fair shift between the sticks on Tuesday. He made a crucial reflex save in the second half to deny Rugani a goal from a corner and that was the highlight of his performance at the San Siro.

Andrea Conti: 6/10

Andrea Conti linked up well with midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers on the right flank and prioritised moving the ball forward. The defender was aware of Cristiano Ronaldo's presence on the wing and dealt with him fairly enough, although the five-time Ballon d'Or winner did get the better of him on a couple of occasions.

Alessio Romagnoli: 5.5/10

Alessio Romagnoli held his defensive positions well throughout the game and did a good job of keeping Gonzalo Higuain in his pocket. He was the last defender between Rabiot and Donnaruma before the former scored the goal and from a fan's perspective, he could've put in a challenge to prevent the Frenchman from scoring.

He had a rare lapse in judgement with his partner Kjaer when both of them went for the same ball, allowing Ronaldo to capitalise and double Juventus' lead.

Simon Kjaer: 6/10

The only low point in Simon Kjaer's performance on Tuesday was his miscommunication with Romagnoli over the clearance of Cuadrado's long ball that led to Juventus' second goal. The Danish defender was solid throughout the game and was not afraid to put his body in the line of fire, as his block against Danilo's shot saved a certain goal in the first half.

He did a fabulous job of keeping Ronaldo under control and was constantly breathing down his neck, especially in the first 45 minutes.

Theo Hernandez: 6.5/10

Theo Hernandez was constantly challenged by Juventus' Juan Cuadrado on Tuesday

Theo Hernandez had another great game for AC Milan as he tirelessly covered the ground on the left flank and produced loads of opportunities in the offence. His cross ultimately led to VAR awarding them the penalty, yielding results from his efforts.

His exploits on the wing completely overshadowed Paqueta, who had to resume defensive duties when Hernandez made runs into the opposition half.

Franck Kessié: 7/10

Franck Kessié usually does not score a lot of goals and prefers to do the dirty work in the middle of the park. On Tuesday, he was a dominant force in the midfield for Milan, tormenting Juventus players with his tough tackling and physicality.

The Ivorian midfielder scored the equalising goal that brought Milan back into the game, after a quick one-two with Ibrahimovic. Defensively, he made some crucial clearances from his box, especially the one where Donnarumma's save from Rugani's header was heading straight into the path of Juventus players.

Ismaël Bennacer: 6.5/10

It may have taken some time for Ismaël Bennacer to get his head into the game, but the Algerian midfielder proved himself in Tuesday's fixture. With Kessie guarding the back four, Bennacer picked picking up the free balls from his half and showed off his distribution with well-weighted passes into the path of the attackers. He ensured that his side kept the ball moving when they had possession.

Alexis Saelemaekers: 6/10

Despite being taken off at the hour mark, Alexis Saelemaekers put in a good shift starting as a wide midfielder. His first touch and ball control was one of the best in the game and he showed finesse with his passing. He was often overpowered by Juventus' midfielders but showed real class with the ball at his feet.

Lucas Paquetá: 5/10

Lucas Paquetá looked out of touch on Tuesday and found it difficult to even get out of his own half despite all his talents and creative abilities. Hernandez at left-back showed much more promise going forward and thus the 22-year-old Brazilian was left with no other choice but to stay back and defend, something he is not comfortable with.

His inability to deal with Juventus players saw him carelessly picking up a yellow card early in the game. He was eventually substituted after 45 minutes.

Ante Rebić: 9/10

Ante Rebic has been in incredible form for AC Milan and continued his purple patch with yet another goal. It was his movement, his ability to complement Ibrahimovic's style in the final third and his commitment to meet incoming crosses that caught everyone's attention on Tuesday.

He tested the Juventus defence on many occasions and was always on the lookout for an opening. It was his intelligent play that earned his side the penalty and going forward, he will be key for AC Milan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 8/10

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was in scintillating form for AC Milan

The only indicator of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's age is the loss of his pace and the usual intensity on the pitch. Apart from that, the Swede still continues to score and set up goals when his side needs them the most. He scored his second penalty in as many games on Tuesday and later bagged the assist for Kessie's goal.

267 for Cristiano Ronaldo and 310 for Zlatan Ibrahimović now. https://t.co/927Zmq9HLG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 7, 2020

He was able to enjoy a good game mainly because of the hard work Rebic put in as the Croatian did all the running around in the final third and made sure the ball finds its way to the big Swede.

Substitutes

Giacomo Bonaventura: 6/10

Giacomo Bonaventura was introduced in the 67th minute in place of Ibrahimovic and had a good 25 minutes on the pitch. He managed to bag an assist for the fourth goal as he selflessly passed the ball onto Rebic who was in a better position to score.

Rafael Leão: 7/10

Rafael Leão had almost an instant impact on the proceedings of the game, as he got involved in two goals in 30 minutes of play, scoring one and playing an important role in the buildup of the second goal. He looked very comfortable on the ball and his energy and pace put pressure on the Juventus defence.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu: 6/10

Hakan Çalhanoğlu came on in the second half in place of Paqueta and proved much more effective than the Brazilian on the left flank, as he got the ball moving with ease. He recovered in time from a knock he picked up in the previous fixture and thus played more conservatively.

Rade Krunic: N/A

Davide Calabria: N/A

1 / 2 NEXT