AC Milan is keen on a swap deal involving Liverpool star: Reports

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessié has not responded to offer of a contract extension. The Ivory Coast international is in the final year of his contract. Presumably, he will be looking over the offers on the table while trying to pick his next club.

AC Milan directors Frederic Massara and Paolo Maldini have offered Kessié a five-year deal that commits to paying €6.5m per year to the player. That amount is staggering because it is nearly three times what he currently earns. Still, that isn't enough for Franck Kessié and he wants to explore all his options.

The 24-year-old central midfielder has played an indispensable part for manager Stefano Pioli's team. Last season the Rossoneri reemerged from the shadows to establish their status as a bonafide force in Serie A in remarkable fashion.

A second-place Serie A finish took AC Milan back to the promised land of the Champions League that their fans have so dearly missed for eight years. During this domestic success, playing predominantly as a central defensive midfielder, Kessié scored 13 goals and provided four assists in Italy's top division. His performances were instrumental in Rossoneri's success as a whole.

Premier League clubs' interest in the AC Milan star

The three teams in this equation are interested in the Ivorian acquisition as he is reluctant to agree to AC Milan's proposed terms and conditions. Leading the race is the duo of Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool, followed by Ligue 1's Paris Saint-Germain.

The most likely scenario is that the AC Milan player will try to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club wanting his serivices. According to Il Milanista, the director at AC Milan will attempt not to allow their star to leave for free when his contract concludes.

AC Milan is interested in an intriguing swap deal with Liverpool involving Thiago Alcântara. The former Bayern Munich superstar has had trouble settling into fast-paced action in the Premier League. The league may not be suited to him, but Serie A could complement his style.

The deal has every potential to materialize during the winter, at least as a pre-agreement towards a swap. AC Milan can try to negotiate excess add-ons in the form of variables. But it looks tough as they don't have the bargaining power as the player's contract is on the brink of expiration.

