Liverpool and PSG keeping tabs on AC Milan star: Reports

Liverpool will reportedly join French giants PSG in the race to sign AC Milan star Frank Kessie. The Ivorian has been one of the standout performers in Serie A over the last couple of seasons. He has often been linked with a move to one of Europe's elite clubs.

According to Italian outlet La Gazetta dello Sport, Franck Kessie has just one year remaining on his current contract with AC Milan. He has also turned down a €6.5 million-per-year offer from Stefano Pioli's side. Liverpool, Tottenham and PSG are all said to be monitoring the midfielder's situation at AC Milan.

Franck Kessie joined AC Milan from Atalanta in the summer of 2019. He was heavily criticized for his subpar performances during the initial stages of his career for AC Milan. But now Kessie has developed into one of the most impressive midfielders in Europe.

He scored 13 goals in 37 Serie A appearances last season for AC Milan. Kessie helped AC Milan end the season in second place in the Serie A table. The 24-year-old's work-rate, pace, physicality and eye for goal make him one of the hottest properties in Europe.

Liverpool are yet to sign a box-to-box midfielder to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, who left the club after the expiration of his contract at the end of last season. Kessie's ability to carry the ball and win back possession makes him the ideal signing for Jurgen Klopp.

PSG, on the other hand, are keen to continue improving their squad despite signing Messi, Donnarumma, Ramos, Hakimi and Wijnaldum this summer. PSG's midfield is seen as the club's Achilles heel.

📰 #Gazzetta: #Liverpool reportedly thinking about Frank #Kessie and is ready to offer him 8m in wages. pic.twitter.com/6JN85zrb0n — Milan Posts (@MilanPosts) July 22, 2021

AC Milan could sell Franck Kessie in January as he continues to be linked with Liverpool and PSG

Atalanta BC v AC Milan - Serie A

AC Milan's current financial situation could force the club to part ways with Franck Kessie in January rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer. The Ivory Coast international is reportedly demanding an €8 million per-week salary, which AC Milan could struggle to match.

🎤 Claudio Raimondi to SportMediaset: Liverpool has readied a contract of €8M for Frank Kessie. Milan has been in discussions with his agent for a contract renewal but they have not agreed to the player's request of 6M a year but the Rossoneri is ready to please the Ivorian. pic.twitter.com/oOF6oM8DEO — Milan Posts (@MilanPosts) July 22, 2021

A move to Liverpool would make sense for Kessie given the Reds need for a box-to-box midfielder. The 24-year-old could, however, be tempted to join PSG in order to play alongside the likes of Messi, Neymar, Mbappe and Ramos next season.

