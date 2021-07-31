AC Milan lodge initial bid for Real Madrid attacker - Reports

Real Madrid and AC Milan seem to have a good relationship when it comes to transfers. The Italians signed Brahim Diaz from their Spanish giants last year and it seems they'll be coming back for another interesting talent this summer.

As per reports, AC Milan are pulling the strings to secure the signature of Real Madrid playmaker Isco. The Rossoneri are said to have already lodged an initial bid to snap up the attacker as they look ahead to the new Serie A season. It has been claimed that their bid for the player is worth €15million.

Meanwhile, they are not the only side currently exploring the possibility of luring Isco out of the Santiago Bernabeu. Multiple big clubs in Europe are allegedly attempting to convince the playmaker to join them.

The report mentions that Juventus are also plotting a move for the attacker, while a number of Premier League clubs are in the running for his signature. The English clubs are yet to be mentioned but it's likely to be Manchester City and Chelsea as they have both been linked with the player in the past.

The attacker has fallen out of favour at Real Madrid

Real Madrid could be willing to sell Isco

Real Madrid and Isco are likely to end their association soon. Los Blancos are in a financial mess at the moment and will surely be forced to part ways with some of their players in order to reduce their wage bill and abide by the La Liga salary cap heading into next season.

📍🌕| Real Madrid want to keep Ødegaard and sell Isco if an important bid comes for him. 🇳🇴 🇪🇸 @FabrizioRomano @podcastherewego #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 7, 2021

Isco is a name that comes to mind when considering which players will end up being sacrificed. The Spaniard is no longer a key figure in the Los Blancos team. That was evident in his numbers last season.

The Spaniard found opportunities hard to come by, recording a paltry eight starts in La Liga during the campaign and just two assists to boast of all season. Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly not convinced by the attacker and is looking to offload him. He will surely not be short of options, with suitors already flying in from Italy and England.

