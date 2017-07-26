Reports: AC Milan meet Jorge Mendes to discuss transfers of superstar trio

These three players could make a huge difference.

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 26 Jul 2017, 17:23 IST

Will Jorge Mendes deliver the 3 star players?

Italian giants AC Milan have reportedly met with Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes to discuss the potential transfers of three high profile players that they wish to sign this transfer window. The topic of discussion was allegedly the availability of stars Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich, Radamel Falcao from AS Monaco and Diego Costa from Chelsea, all of whom are represented by Mendes.

Reports on the Daily Star suggest that despite already having purchased defender Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus for £35.70 million and striker Andre Silva from FC Porto for £32.30m, the Italian manager, it seems, will continue to splurge until he is satisfied with his squad.

The Rossoneri, who finished 6th in the 2016-17 Serie A season, are understood to be on the lookout for world class players in a bid to challenge for the title in the 2017-18 season and are particularly keen on the aforementioned trio.

Backed by the funding of new, deep-pocketed Chinese owners, manager Vincenzo Montella will look to make hay while the sun shines and make utmost use of the transfer window to add firepower to his squad in order to try and ensure that the San Siro outfit finish higher in the table this time around.

The last time AC Milan finished in the top three in the Serie A was in the 2012-13 season and the club's authorities will be desperate to bring back the golden days. Much like most other European clubs, they too will be keen to strengthen their squad and have reportedly met with Jorge Mendes to discuss the possibility of three of Mendes's top clients making a switch to Italy from their current respective clubs.

While Renato Sanches has failed to make a name for himself with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Diego Costa has failed to get along with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte after an incredibly public fall-out. As a result, Sanches, as well as Costa, are close to being offloaded by their respective clubs, and if reports are to be believed, both players could find refuge at AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Radamel Falcao seems to have rediscovered his form at Monaco, following brief loan spells at Manchester United and Chelsea. Having scored 30 goals from 43 appearances in all competitions for the French side in the 2016-17 season, the Colombian striker finds himself on AC Milan's radar as well.

While Radamel Falcao seems content at current club Monaco, the same cannot be said about Diego Costa and Renato Sanches.

Costa has his heart set on a move back to Atletico Madrid after being told by Chelsea that he's no longer needed. However, the Spanish giants face a transfer ban until the end of the year and cannot make a move for him.

The Spaniard would prefer a short term deal with AC Milan over an extended stay at Chelsea.

Sanches is not pleased with his role at Bayern Munich and is keen on moving to a club that will bestow him with significantly more playing time, which would be something AC Milan are capable of offering the 19-year old.

The Milan club will hope to sign at least 2 if not all 3 of these players in a bid to rediscover their glory-filled days.