AC Milan news: Zlatan Ibrahimovic calls his former side a 'disaster'

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 20 Oct 2019, 11:46 IST

Ibrahimovic played two seasons with AC Milan before making a move to PSG.

What's the story?

Former AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has called the Rossoneri a disaster and blasted technical director and Milan legend Paulo Maldini.

AC Milan sacked manager Marco Giampaolo and appointed Stefano Pioli in charge during the international break less than four months since 52-year-old took over the Rossoneri.

In case you didn't know...

Ibrahimovic spent two seasons at the San Siro with the Rossoneri, joining the side initially on loan from Barcelona in 2010 before making it permanent the next season. The former Sweden international made 85 appearances and scored 56 times for the Milan giants before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2012.

The striker was part of the last AC Milan team to win the Serie A during the 2010-11 season.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with the La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Ibrahimovic took a jibe at his former side.

Milan are a disaster. They’re all talk and no action. This is not the club everyone fell in love with, in Italy and all over the world. Perhaps there are too many wrong people who should be elsewhere.

Paolo Maldini doesn’t have what it takes to be a director, whereas in his playing career he was one of my all-time favourites. In fairness, Maldini does have a difficult task, because it’s not easy to do well with limited resources.

He also spoke about his time at the San Siro with the Rossoneri.

I left Inter as a great player, but I had never felt as strong as I did in Milan. There was a group of champions at the very last stage of their history, and I did the maximum to push them one step further.

The Rossoneri had a group of champions right at the end of their careers, so I did all I could to drag the team forward. Those were really special years for me, which gave me back my joy of the game that I had lost at Barcelona. I have never felt stronger.

Milan once again made a poor start to the season after losing four of their opening seven matches. The poor start has seen the Rossoneri languishing at 11th in the league table, just three points off the relegation zone.

What's next?

Ibrahimovic will be hoping to lead his LA Galaxy side to the Western Conference semi-final with a victory against Minnesota United in a must-win match. Milan will look to salvage their season under new coach Pioli.