Chelsea picked up their second Premier League win of the season, defeating city rivals Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage to move up to 11th place. The Blues had several standout performers in the match, including French centre-back Axel Disasi.

The Blues began the day dangerously close to the relegation zone and knew only a victory would do for them. They picked up an impressive win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup last week, giving the side a bit of a lift.

Chelsea had picked up only five points from six matches heading into the encounter, with their sole win coming against Luton Town. They suffered a defeat against Aston Villa in their last league match after an Ollie Watkins goal, with Malo Gusto sent off in the second half.

The Blues got into rhythm quickly in West London, with two goals in the space of 71 seconds proving to be enough for the win. Mykhailo Mudryk and Armando Broja scored for the Blues in the 18th and 19th minute each to hand Chelsea their first away win of the season.

While the attack did a good job, the defense also played its part in keeping a third shut-out of the season. 25-year-old defender Axel Disasi was singled out for praise by the Chelsea faithful on X (formerly Twitter) after an impressive showing for the side.

Some X users declared that the former AS Monaco man was impressive and did a good job in the game.

Another fan praised him as one of the club's best signings this summer, while one likened him to cult hero Antonio Rudiger.

A fan regarded him as the club's best defender this season since making his debut.

"Never understood the hate he gets, been our best defender" - one fan wrote

"So underrated"

Another group believe he is underrated and will soon show his full potential to the world.

Chelsea pick up vital win at Fulham, ease growing pressure on manager Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino may have appeared calm and collected throughout the encounter, but he must definitely have felt elated with the result. His side have played well this season but have lacked the cutting edge to score goals and translate performances to wins.

The win over Fulham was important for bragging rights as the Cottagers defeated their city rivals in one and drew the other derby last season. The Blues looked convincing as they defeated Fulham, ending Pochettino's wretched record of 14 away Premier League games without a win.

Chelsea will turn their attention away to newly-promoted Burnley on Saturday as they look to build up a head of steam going into the international break. A win would do them a world of good going into a tough stretch of league games after the international break. The Blues are set to face Arsenal on October 21, followed by games against Brentford, Tottenham, and Manchester City.