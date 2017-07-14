Reports: AC Milan set to hijack Chelsea bid for £88 million superstriker

Will Chelsea lose out on another high-quality striker? This time, AC Milan want to spoil the party.

What’s the story?

As per reports in Sky Italia, AC Milan are all set to derail Chelsea’s bid for replacing Diego Costa. No, it’s not Aubameyang, but Torino’s super striker Andrea Belotti. The less-illustrious Turin side know they have an absolute jewel in their possession and are determined to get full price for their man – which is reportedly set at a whopping £88 million.

Chelsea have been desperately seeking a striker after manager Antonio Conte rather famously sent Diego Costa a text telling him his services were no longer required... and after that whole Romelu Lukaku debacle.

In case you didn’t know...

Nicknamed Il Gallo (the rooster), Andrea Belotti hails from Calcinate – a mere 70 km from Milan – and started his youth career aged ten with Grumellese before moving on to AlbinoLeffe. It was here that he made it to the first team – scoring 14 from 40 before he moved on to Palermo and scored 16 from 64. But it was after his move to Torino in 2015-16, that things really picked up.

12 goals from 36 games in his first season was to lull everybody into thinking he’s just another average striker but last season he exploded onto the main stage. He smashed in 28 goals in just 38 games and has already got 4 goals in 9 Italy appearances.

Having started off as a winger before adapting to become a striker – his strength, acceleration, ability to shoot accurately off either foot and his undoubted aerial ability make him a supremely dangerous player – especially inside the penalty box.

The heart of the matter

Milan are hell-bent to complete their revolution: Leonardo Bonucci’s imminent arrival is a statement of intent that when combined with the signings of Andre Silva, Andrea Conti, Hakan Calhanoglu, Mateo Mussachio, Ricardo Rodriguez and Franck Kessie (added to Gianluigi Donnaruma’s contract renewal) means that the Rossoneri are dead serious about reclaiming what they feel is their rightful place in the scheme of things; and Belotti’s head could well be turned by this ambition.

Torino meanwhile will be keen on utilising AC Milan’s seemingly overflowing coffers.

Chelsea, though, will now need to pursue Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with all seriousness if they are to line up someone other than Loic Remy or Michy Batshuayi up top next season.

Video

For those who haven’t seen Belotti in action:

Quite the forward, isn’t he?

Author’s Take

Chelsea would be well advised to go all-out for either one, if not both (if they are planning a 3-5-2 and not a 3-4-4), of Belotti and Aubameyang – they need a striker, and they need a quality one right now.

AC Milan meanwhile would be quite the force if they could line up Belotti next to the goal scoring battering ram that is Andre Silva.