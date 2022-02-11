AC Milan thrash Lazio in Coppa Italia to send a message to their rivals

2022 is turning out to be quite the year for AC Milan. The Rossoneri have lost just once in seven matches, winning five and drawing the other.

It has been a great start to the year for Stefano Pioli and his side, who defeated Inter Milan last week to move to within a point of the Serie A leaders.

Even better, AC Milan has now progressed to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia after a comfortable victory against Lazio on Wednesday evening.

The Rossoneri were in ruthless form and had the game under control from start to finish, shipping four goals past their opponents without reply.

Milan record statement win

AC Milan’s 4-0 thrashing of Lazio was a statement win by any measure. The side were unbeaten in their last four matches and had trounced Fiorentina 3-0 before facing Milan.

However, Pioli’s side brought them down to earth. First-half goals from Raphael Leao and Olivier Giroud set the ball rolling for a free-scoring night.

Giroud made it 3-0 at the death of the half-time whistle before Franck Kessie rounded up the score with a bright finish late in the game.

Milan has faced two big teams – Inter and Lazio – in the space of four days and has beaten them both. The Rossoneri have laid down the gauntlet and sent a direct statement to their rivals.

Rossoneri aim for first trophy in 6 years

After years of watching their rivals dominate the Italian top flight, AC Milan have finally assembled a squad that is capable of challenging.

They are currently third in Serie A and, by advancing to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia, the Rossoneri are closer to winning a trophy this season than ever.

“We took advantage of the victory in the derby to gain even more energy, confidence and conviction,” Pioli said after the game, as quoted by Sempre Inter.

“The team played well and, as Rafael Leao said, they deserved the victory because they played carefully and with quality throughout the 90 minutes.

“They are always very difficult matches to prepare for but very stimulating to face. The Coppa Italia is a competition that both teams [Milan and Inter] will want to win, we will try to give our best against very strong opponents.”

Milan’s last major piece of silverware came in 2016 when they won the Italian Super Cup. It’s been six years of winning nothing, but now they have a good chance of ending the drought.

A two-legged tie against Inter awaits in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia and, should they manage to get the better of their rivals again, then Milan should be able to go all the way in claiming the ultimate.

Edited by shilpa17.ram