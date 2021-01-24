Inter Milan vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2020-21

The Coppa Italia features the second Derby della Madonnina of the season as AC Milan take on arch-rivals Inter Milan in a crucial quarter-final clash at the San Siro on Tuesday. Both Italian giants have suffered setbacks in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this match.

AC Milan have managed to retain their spot at the top of the Serie A standings but suffered a demoralising 3-0 defeat against Atalanta over the weekend. The Rossoneri have been vulnerable in recent weeks and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

Inter Milan also failed to make the most of their rivals' loss and slumped to a 0-0 stalemate against Udinese in their previous game. The Nerazzurri have been impressive under Antonio Conte and will have to be at their lethal best in this fixture.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

The rivalry between the two Milan giants dates back to 1909 and has seen several exhilarating battles over the years. Inter Milan have a slight advantage over their cross-city rivals and have won 82 out of 226 games as opposed to AC Milan's 77 victories.

The previous meeting between the two sides earlier this season ended in narrow 2-1 victory for the Rossoneri. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a brace on the day and will want to play his part in this match.

Inter Milan form guide: D-W-W-D-L

AC Milan form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Team News

Inter Milan have been impressive this season

Inter Milan

Danilo D'Ambrosio is currently injured and will be unable to play a part in the derby this week. The Nerazzurri are competing on multiple fronts this season and will field a strong line-up in this match.

Injured: Danilo D'Ambrosio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back for AC Milan

AC Milan

Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer, and Rade Krunic are currently injured and have been sidelined for this game. Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his return earlier this month and is likely to feature in this match.

Hakan Calhanoglu has tested positive for the coronavirus and is unavailable against Inter Milan. Fikayo Tomori has joined Stefano Pioli's side and might make his debut in this game.

Injured: Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic, Hakan Calhanoglu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ivan Perisic, Roberto Gagliardini, Marcelo Brozovic, Stefano Sensi, Ashely Young; Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Diogo Dalot, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, David Calabria; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Ante Rebic, Brahim Diaz, Samu Castillejo; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Prediction

Inter Milan and AC Milan have been resurgent forces in Italian football over the past year and will view the Coppa Italia as an opportunity to set their renaissance in stone. The two Italian giants still have a few issues to resolve and will want to put their best foot forward in this game.

Both sides have formidable squads and have managed to make the most of their potential this season. AC Milan have a slight edge as far as squad depth is concerned and are likely to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-2 AC Milan

