10 greatest managers in Serie A history

For well over a century, the Serie A has been a hotbed of footballing revolution and has produced a host of legendary visionaries that have stamped their authority on the beautiful game. The Italian peninsula has given rise to generations of exceptional managers that have profoundly impacted the way the beautiful game is played.

Football has aged like fine Italian wine over the past century and much of its tactical evolution can be attributed to the Serie A. Italy has produced some of the finest players in Europe over the years and these superstars of the modern game owe much of their success to the finely tuned brilliance of their mentors.

5 - Max Allegri is the fifth Italian manager to reach the Champions League Final after Capello, Lippi, Ancelotti and Di Matteo. Club. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 13, 2015

Serie A has had a profound tactical impact on the game

As far as the history books are concerned, football players arguably have it easier than managers. To be considered an all-time great, a football manager has to either propel his team to incredible heights over a sustained period of time or tweak the nuances of the game with an invention that has far-reaching consequences for the future of football.

The Serie A has had its highs and lows over the years but has always managed to produce characters that have had a definitive impact on the game. With over a century of concrete footballing knowledge under its belt, Italy has produced some of the best coaches the beautiful game has ever seen.

#10 Roberto Mancini

Roberto Mancini is an adept manager

While a highlight reel of his career is likely to heavily feature his achievements in the Premier League, the making of Roberto Mancini as a manager is a testament to the Serie A's emphasis on tactical football. Mancini took over as Inter Milan's manager in 2004 and led the Nerazzurri to their first Serie A title since 1989.

Advertisement

Mancini was an attacking midfielder during his playing days and imbibed some of his creative flair in his playing style. The former Manchester City manager added shades of passing football to the Serie A's traditionally defensive set-up and achieved unprecedented success in his early years as a coach.

David Platt’s first interview for a very long time.



Nostalgia, glory, Man City, Mancini (‘winning was more important than being liked’), England, Italy, managerial regrets ... and why he now finds international football a turnoff. ⁦@TheAthleticUK⁩ https://t.co/ktFtsJaBQa — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) September 24, 2020

Roberto Mancini went on to play a pivotal role in Manchester City's renaissance before returning to Italy for another stint with Inter Milan. Mancini is now mentoring a new generation of Serie A stalwarts with the Italian national team.

#9 Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte is well on his way to becoming a Serie A legend

Advertisement

Antonio Conte might be a polarising figure in European and Italian football but his track record as a manager speaks for itself. Conte started his managerial career with stints at Arezzo, Bari, and Atalanta before a successful year with Serie B side Siena attracted Juventus' attention.

Antonio Conte introduced the 3-5-2 formation at Juventus and sparked an era of unprecedented dominance in the Serie A. The former Chelsea manager won three consecutive Serie A titles with the Bianconeri before becoming the head coach of the Italian national team.

Conte is currently managing a resurgent Inter Milan side and has propelled the Nerazzurri into the Serie A title race with his efforts this season. The Italian coach still has several years ahead of him in the game and is likely to end his career as one of football's most inventive characters.

Also Read: Top 10 attacking trios in football history