Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Athletic Bilbao take on Getafe at the San Mames on Monday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove going into this match.

Getafe are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have managed to recover from a negative start to the season. The Madrid-based outfit have registered two victories on the trot and will want to build on their streak this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao have failed to make the most of their highs this season and remain in 13th place in the league standings. The Basque giants have excellent players at their disposal and will want to make a statement against Getafe on Monday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have a marginal advantage over Getafe as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 10 matches out of a total of 31 games played between the two teams. Getafe have managed nine victories against Athletic Bilbao and will want to even the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams in November last year ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Asier Villalibre scored a goal on the day and will be looking to make a mark on this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-D-W

Getafe form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-L-D

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Team News

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain is currently injured and will not be able to play a part this week. Unai Lopez and Inigo Martinez are also carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked against Getafe this weekend.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: Unai Lopez, Inigo Martinez

Suspended: None

Enes Unal is unavailable for this game

Getafe

Enel Unal is currently injured and has been ruled out of this fixture. Cucho Hernandez and Victor Mollejo also have fitness concerns and might not play a part in this game.

Injured: Enes Unal

Doubtful: Cucho Hernandez, Victor Mollejo

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Yuri Berchiche, Yeray Alvarez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa; Dani Garcia, Mikel Vesga; Inaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Raul Garcia

¡Buenos días azulones! ☀



Último entrenamiento hoy del equipo antes de viajar a Bilbao para el partido frente al @AthleticClub. ⚽



Y al finalizar, sigue en directo a través de Instagram la rueda de prensa de José Bordalás. 🎙#VamosGeta pic.twitter.com/BYmjL8uh1b — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) January 24, 2021

Getafe Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ruben Yanez; Mathias Olivera, Djene Dakonam, Erick Cabaco, Damian Suarez; Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri; Marc Cucurella, Carles Alena, Takefusa Kubo; Jaime Mata

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Prediction

The acquisitions of Carles Alena and Takefusa Kubo have made a visible impact on Getafe's fortunes. The Madrid side has improved over the past month and will look to pull off another positive result this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao have exceptional players in their ranks and will want to turn their season around. Both teams have made progress this season and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-2 Getafe

