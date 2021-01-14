5 Barcelona players who are out of favour under Ronald Koeman

Barcelona's trials and tribulations over the last two years have been the subject of several discussions and debates in the football community. The Catalan giants have suffered from severe bouts of mismanagement and did not have particularly smooth transition periods under Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien.

The Blaugrana's house of cards came crashing down in the UEFA Champions League last year after Bayern Munich handed the Spanish giants a historic defeat. Quique Setien was relieved of his duties and legendary Barcelona defender Ronald Koeman was picked as his successor.

Ronald Koeman has made some key squad decisions at Barcelona

Ronald Koeman has a mixed track record as a manager and has been criticised in the past for failed stints at Everton and Valencia. The Dutch manager does have a knack with younger players but has often divided the Barcelona fanbase with shades of alleged selective treatment.

Barcelona are moving on from the old guard to a new set of exciting players this season and Ronald Koeman has done a fairly positive job with the Catalans' line-ups and style of play. There are a few names in the Barcelona squad, however, that will be particularly upset with some of Koeman's decisions this season and might decide to pursue greener pastures.

#5 Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti has not had it easy at Barcelona

When Samuel Umtiti arrived at Barcelona, he was hailed as the second coming of the legendary Carles Puyol. A few years on, however, the French defender is a shadow of his former self and seems well on his way out of the club.

Advertisement

Umtiti's injury woes at Barcelona have kept him out of contention for most of the season. The Frenchman did start a few games towards the end of last season but did not impress the management with his shaky performances. With Oscar Mingueza and Ronald Araujo making their mark on the first team, Samuel Umtiti's time at Barcelona seems to be inching towards its end.

An opportunity that Samuel Umtiti cannot let pass him by https://t.co/OuNaU8Xa6A — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) January 11, 2021

Umtiti did start against Granada last week and managed to keep a clean sheet but is set to lose his place in the line-up when Araujo makes his return from injury. With Barcelona intent on bringing Eric Garcia back to Catalunya, Samuel Umtiti's days at the club are numbered.

#4 Junior Firpo

Advertisement

Junior Firpo has struggled at Barcelona

Junior Firpo was always going to be behind Jordi Alba in Barcelona's pecking order but his lack of playing time this season has been startling. Former Real Betis manager was tipped to bring the best out of the full-back but was unable to summon his talents during his short stay at the club.

Ronald Koeman has been subtly dismissive of Junior Firpo this season and opted to field right-back Sergino Dest on the left flank ahead of the former Real Betis defender. With only three appearances in La Liga this season, Junior Firpo is unlikely to stay at Barcelona another whole year.

Jordi Alba has also recovered from his injury and is likely to keep Junior Firpo on the bench for the remainder of the season. Ronald Koeman has been abundantly clear on his squad preferences this season and is likely to offload the 24-year-old defender in the coming months.

Also Read: Top 5 English midfielders in football (2020/21)