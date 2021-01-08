Top 5 English midfielders in football (2020/21)

The England national team has always been known for its array of gifted midfield superstars. While these midfielders were unable to succeed in their nation's colours, their achievements in the Premier League have now made them household names in England.

The likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes, and David Beckham have made their mark on the national team with memorable performances over the years. The English football team has always been an enigmatic presence on the national stage but has often failed to live up to the extraordinary expectations of its passionate followers.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Who is the best ever English CM?



💬 Frank Lampard

🔄 Paul Scholes

❤️ Steven Gerrard



👇 Help settle the debate... pic.twitter.com/SjHSpOLaHn — SPORF (@Sporf) November 16, 2020

England's 'golden generation' of midfielders were unable to win silverware, however, owing to a host of issues on and off the pitch. The current crop of English midfielders might not be as talented as their predecessors but can potentially bring England a trophy in the coming years.

England have worked on their squad depth over the past few years and are now reaping the benefits in international competitions. Clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Leicester City have actively contributed to the national team's fortunes and have ensured that the England national team is blessed with an excellent set of midfield maestros.

#5 Declan Rice (West Ham)

Declan Rice is an important player for West Ham

Declan Rice is arguably West Ham's most important player at the moment. The English midfielder is a very effective presence in the London club's midfield and his ability to break up the opposition's attacks and pull the strings on the pitch makes him a valuable asset.

Rice has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea and is likely to join Frank Lampard's squad in the coming months. The midfielder serves as an orchestrator for West Ham and is one of the most promising defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

West Ham have become heavily dependent on Declan Rice this season and are likely to name a hefty price for their star midfielder. Rice is 21 years old at the moment and is set to become an important player for England in the next few years.

#4 James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

James Ward-Prowse is a talented midfielder

Southampton's academy is famous for producing prodigious talents and is arguably one of the most proficient schools of football in England. James Ward-Prowse has been flying under the radar for several years now but his performances this season have deservedly given him the spotlight.

James Ward-Prowse has made a name for himself as a set-piece specialist at Southampton and has racked up four goals and four assists in the Premier League this season. The midfielder has been impressive for the Saints and will look to build on his progress over the past few months.

James Ward-Prowse has been directly involved in seven Premier League goals from set-pieces this season, at least four more than any other player.



Bend it like Beckham 🤝 Whip it Like Ward-Prowse.



(@eToro) pic.twitter.com/fwJOTISwNG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 4, 2021

Ward-Prowse has been exceptional with his free-kicks and has thrived in the space behind Danny Ings and Che Adams this season. Southampton have finally brought the best out of their youth product and will look to upset a few big names this season.

