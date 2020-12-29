10 best forwards in the Premier League this year (2020)

The Premier League is arguably the most competitive competition in professional football and is one of the few leagues that remains decidedly in the balance at the turn of every year. English football has always been characterised by its ability to entertain and while the year 2020 has been strange in more ways than one, the excitement and unpredictability that the Premier League is famous for have been regular features this year.

Over the past few decades, several legendary strikers have made the Premier League their favourite hunting ground. The likes of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Andy Cole, and Robbie Fowler have written themselves into the history books with their exceptional exploits in England.

Jamie Vardy has scored 19 goals in his last 19 #PL away matches#CRYLEI pic.twitter.com/J5FRUPJgvi — Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2020

The Premier League witnessed its fair share of goal fests this year and while some of the astonishing scorelines in the competition this year can be attributed to a lack of defensive focus, the Premier League's strikers have relentlessly done their part.

Liverpool's impeccable forward line has dominated the Premier League this year and the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have made strides towards a similar blueprint. Without further ado, let us look at the ten most impressive forwards in the Premier League this year.

#10 Raul Jimenez (Wolves)

Raul Jimenez has been exceptional this year

During his time under Nuno Espirito Santo at Wolves, Raul Jimenez has managed to build a fearsome reputation in the Premier League. The striker plays a pivotal role for his side in the Premier League and has been one of Wolves' best players over the past two years.

Jimenez is one of the most clinical strikers in England at the moment and has managed to build on his excellent 17-goal tally in the 2019/20 season with four more goals in this campaign.

Advertisement

The Mexican striker is currently recuperating from a nasty head injury and Wolves have not found it easy to cope without their prolific striker. Raul Jimenez adds a discernible cutting edge to Nuno Espirito Santo's outfit and his all-round ability in the final third makes him a lethal asset for Wolves.

#9 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford has been impressive this season

Marcus Rashford's exploits both on and off the pitch have already made him a household name in England. The Manchester United forward has exceeded expectations in the Premier League this season and has played a pivotal role in the Red Devils' impressive string of results this year.

Rashford has benefitted immensely from Bruno Fernandes' presence in the side and has already racked up six goals apiece in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League this season. Manchester United turned their season around earlier this year and finished their previous campaign in an impressive third place, with Rashford performing at his lethal best.

Advertisement

What a year @MarcusRashford has had.



He's been recognised with a special award at tonight's Sports Personality of the Year awards. #SPOTY — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 20, 2020

The English striker is known for his propensity for the big stage and often finds himself on the scoresheet in Manchester United's biggest games. Marcus Rashford is only 23 years old at the moment and has the potential to be a behemoth at Manchester United.

Also Read: Top 10 attacking trios in football history