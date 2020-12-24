10 best midfielders in Serie A this year (2020)

The Serie A has always been known for its revolutionary tactical acumen and midfield flamboyance. While the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Rui Costa, Roberto Donadoni, and Michel Platini carved a niche for themselves with intricate magic, midfield generals like Marco Tardelli, Daniele de Rossi, and Gennaro Gattuso wrote themselves into the history books with their legendary tackles.

Juventus may have dominated the Serie A in recent years but their monopoly has not deterred teams like AC Milan, Inter Milan, Lazio, and Atalanta from unearthing midfield gems that could potentially define Italian football for the next decade.

The Serie A is set for an exciting finish this year as AC Milan and Inter Milan seem intent on shattering Juventus' spectacular streak in the league over the past decade. Napoli, Lazio, Sassuolo, Atalanta and AS Roma have also shown glimpses of their extraordinary potential this year and have revived the league with their competitive displays.

The year 2020 has been difficult for the general populace in more ways than one but for the Serie A, the turn of the decade may well be a time to take stock and bring a new generation of midfield prodigies. Without further ado, let's take a look at the best midfielders in the Serie A this year.

#10 Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina)

Gaetano Castrovilli has been Fiorentina's shining light

Fiorentina have been one of the most underwhelming teams of the year but that has not stopped some of the club's gems from making an indelible mark on Italian football over the past few months. Federico Chiesa may have moved on to Juventus but Gaetano Castrovilli's impressive performances at the heart of the midfield have offered La Viola with a source of solace.

The 23-year-old midfielder is one of the first names on the teamsheet and his performances in the Serie A have already drawn comparisons with the legendary Rui Costa. Castrovilli has crafted a reputation as a mesmerising dribbler and often serves as the sole link between Fiorentina's midfield and attack.

He already has the makings of a complete midfielder and is one of the most heavily-fouled players in the Serie A. Fiorentina will look to turn a page in 2021 and their young midfield prodigy will have to play an instrumental role in his club's fortunes.

#9 Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan)

Hakan Calhanoglu has had an excellent year

AC Milan have finally enjoyed an excellent year after a decade of failure in the Serie A. Stefano Pioli is well on his way to winning the Scudetto at the club and has revived the Rossoneri's fortunes by unlocking the potential of arguably his most creative player.

Hakan Calhanoglu joined AC Milan in 2017 and was visibly below his best in his first two years at the club. The first few months of 2020, however, witnessed a discernible spark from the Turkish midfielder before the fireworks began after Serie A's restart earlier this year.

Most chances created in Europe's top five leagues this season:



⬢ Hakan Çalhanoğlu (53)

⬡ Jack Grealish (43)

⬡ Bruno Fernandes (41)

⬡ Memphis Depay (41)

⬡ Kevin De Bruyne (40)



Only one man has hit a half-century. #SquawkaScout pic.twitter.com/ISA5lsqtil — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 23, 2020

Calhanoglu is AC Milan's set-piece specialist at the moment and his deadly free-kicks and accurate crosses have given the Rossoneri a cutting edge in the final third. The midfielder has plenty of experience in the Serie A and has will be integral to AC Milan's title bid this season.

