As an extraordinary year winds down, football continues to be a much-needed tonic for many. The coronavirus pandemic has restricted our movements, with sports a key aspect in the lives of most people.

Italy was among the countries majorly affected by the pandemic, with Serie A's return happening under heavily supervised circumstances. Juventus won the title last season, but this season the league is wide open.

AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are all in contention to win the title, with some highly talented players featuring in the league. The likes of Atalanta, Roma and Napoli have all assembled exciting squads as well. Serie A has shed the tag of a defensive league, and there are attackers galore in the Italian top-flight these days.

Without much ado, let us take a look at the:

10 best players in Serie A this year (2020)

#10 Theo Hernandez - AC Milan

Theo Hernandez before an AC Milan game

Theo Hernandez's move to AC Milan was carried out by legendary defender Paolo Maldini, which is indicative of the talent that the left-back possesses.

Hernandez's stint at Real Madrid had not gone according to plan, and the arrival of Ferland Mendy for big-money had further pushed him down the pecking order. After a successful loan stint at Real Sociedad, the Frenchman moved to AC Milan for £18 million in 2019.

The 23-year old has been exceptional so far in Serie A; his attacking prowess from the left-hand side has been vital in AC Milan's renaissance. Hernandez has enjoyed a strong season so far as well, and has scored some key goals as the Rossoneri sit at the top of the league table.

#9 Edin Dzeko - Roma

Edin Dzeko in action for Roma

Edin Dzeko was heavily linked with a move away from Roma in the summer, with Juventus rumoured to be extremely interested.

However, a move failed to materialise, and Dzeko continues to one of Roma's most important players. The 34-year old has consistently impressed in Italy since joining Roma in 2015 from Manchester City, and such has been his influence that he now captains the club.

Edin Dzeko is now Roma’s 3rd all time top goalscorer with 112, behind Pruzzo in 2nd (138), and Totti in 1st (307) 🐺 pic.twitter.com/BFPsfrmt5C — Italian Football TV 🔟💙 (@IFTVofficial) December 20, 2020

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international scored 16 goals in Serie A last season and finished as Roma's top goalscorer. This time around, he has five goals in 10 appearances, as Paulo Fonseca's side continue to rely on the veteran striker to lead the line.

#8 Robin Gosens - Atalanta

Robin Gosens has been an important player for Atalanta

Robin Gosens has quietly crept up as one of Serie A's best performers, and has provided good competition to Theo Hernandez for the position of the best left-back in the league.

Capable of playing as a left wing-back as well, Gosens is another Atalanta success story. The Germany international joined the club from Heracles Almelo in 2017, and has firmly established himself as a vital component of Atalanta's first XI under manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Such have been his performances, especially offensively, that he has been linked with the likes of Inter Milan, Chelsea and Juventus; if the 26-year old continues his fine form a move might not be far away.

