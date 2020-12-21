Ranking the 10 best Premier League players in 2020

As an extraordinary year winds down, football continues to acts as a balm for many. While there is no denying that football has been affected financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, the games have gone on in empty stadiums, much to the relief on many.

The Premier League continues to be the most exciting league in the world. Liverpool were deserved champions last time around, and this season there have been curveballs thrown in terms of results not many expected.

Football continues to be an exciting event in a world curtailed by the pandemic, and players continue to dazzle and impress. The Premier League boasts of some of the best players in world football and they have justified that tag with their performances.

On that note, here are the ten best players in the Premier League ranked based on their performances in 2020.

#10 Jack Grealish, Aston Villa

Jack Grealish is the Aston Villa captain

A highly regarded player even during his youth football days, 2020 has seen Jack Grealish establish himself as one of the best players in the Premier League.

A product of the Aston Villa youth academy, Grealish's talent was never in question. However, certain off-the-field incidents cast a shadow, but the 25-year old has shrugged it off to become Aston Villa's captain and talisman. The creative hub of Aston Villa, Grealish has also added goals to his game.

The England international was heavily linked with Manchester United in the summer but signed a new deal with Aston Villa. Capable of playing on the wings or in midfield, it remains to be seen whether Villa will be able to hold on to their most important player for long if he continues to play the way he does.

#9 Jordan Henderson, Liverpool

Jordan Henderson has been a good captain for Liverpool

From nearly leaving Liverpool to join Fulham to lifting the Premier League trophy as the Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson's life has changed dramatically.

The 30-year old-joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011 for £16 million, and a season later was close to joining Fulham. However, the midfielder toiled, with his consistent performances and leadership abilities seeing him eventually succeed Steven Gerrard as the Liverpool captain.

Jordan Henderson: “I’ve been trying to prove people wrong, that I am worthy and capable of being a footballer.” #awlfc [times] pic.twitter.com/bNCCoHl4gC — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) December 18, 2020

Henderson was one of Liverpool's key players as they won the Champions League two seasons ago. That influence did not wain as the Reds romped to Premier League success, with the England international's passing and leadership from the middle vital to Jurgen Klopp's side.

#8 Jamie Vardy, Leicester City

Jamie Vardy continues to be a consistent goalscorer

For some time it has been suggested that Leicester City should invest in a young striker to replace Jamie Vardy in the long run, but the veteran striker's consistent form in front of goal has suggested otherwise.

The Foxes bought Islam Slimani and later a young Kelechi Iheanacho to provide competition to Vardy, but both players have failed to replace him. The 33-year-old continues to score goals for fun, leading Leicester City's line with aplomb and earning praise for his finishing and sharpness.

Romelu Lukaku has scored 113 Premier League goals... all 𝙗𝙚𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚 his 25th birthday.



Jamie Vardy has scored 113 Premier League goals... all 𝙖𝙛𝙩𝙚𝙧 his 27th birthday.



Age is just a number. pic.twitter.com/zGSdVNiUcV — William Hill (@WilliamHill) December 13, 2020

The England international won the Premier League Golden Boot last season after scoring 23 goals in 35 appearances. While he is the side's primary penalty-taker, his predatory instinct in front of goal remains world-class.

