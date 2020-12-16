Cristiano Ronaldo to play a key role in Real Madrid's transfer plans - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo will play a key role in Real Madrid's transfer plans as they continue to target Manchester United's Paul Pogba, according to multiple reports.

Juventus have recently been heavily linked with Pogba, and rumours have suggested that the Italian giants would be willing to send Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United to make the deal happen.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a successful stint at Manchester United, making 292 appearances in all competitions and scoring 118 goals as the Red Devils romped to multiple trophies.

The Portuguese superstar moved to Real Madrid in 2009 for a then world-record fee of €94 million. At the Bernabeu, Cristiano Ronaldo would establish himself as one of the best players to have played the game, becoming Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer in the process.

The 35-year-old joined Juventus in 2018 in another big-money move and has been a key player for the Turin side.

Juventus hope Manchester United will allow midfielder Paul Pogba to return to the Italian side next month on loan. (Sunday Mirror) pic.twitter.com/p5BQSUiP14 — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) December 13, 2020

However, recent reports have linked him with a move away, amid suggestions that Juventus are keen on reducing the wage bill.

The Old Lady are also interested in bringing back Pogba, and it seems unlikely that they will be able to digest the enormous salaries of both Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane remains a huge fan of Pogba. As a result, the France international has been heavily linked to Los Blancos in the past, but a move has failed to occur. It now remains to be seen whether Juventus will offer Cristiano Ronaldo or any other player in a swap deal for the midfielder.

⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 650th goal of his club career, in his 860th appearance:

5 Sporting 🇵🇹

118 Man Utd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

450 Real Madrid 🇪🇸

77 Juventus 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/s4r7cgT0j1 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 8, 2020

Reports have suggested that Real Madrid are getting ready for a big summer transfer window, having had a subdued transfer window last time around.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland are seen as key targets for Real Madrid, with Pogba and Rennes' midfield sensation Eduardo Camavinga also linked.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus contract lasts till 2022. The attacker has made 100 appearances in all competitions, scoring 79 goals. He has recently been linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

