Barcelona's loss to Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus infuriated Lionel Messi - Reports

Lionel Messi was not happy with Barcelona's loss to Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus at Camp Nou a week ago, according to OkDiario.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties while Weston McKennie got on the scoresheet as Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 to secure the top spot in their UEFA Champions League group.

Lionel Messi seeking a move away from Barcelona

Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona next summer

It is no secret that Lionel Messi is not happy at Barcelona. The talismanic forward announced his decision to leave the club in the summer, but a move failed to materialise.

The 33-year-old was retained as Barcelona captain by new manager Ronald Koeman, although his performances this season have not been at the usual best.

Barcelona have struggled this season and sit eighth in La Liga after some poor team performances. With the presidential elections soon to take place, the Catalan giants are currently in a place of turmoil.

With Lionel Messi's goal against Levante, he has now been involved in 900 goals with FC Barcelona. 746 appearances, 642 goals, 258 assists.



Cristiano Ronaldo made his 100th appearance for Juventus against Genoa. 100 games, 79 goals, 19 assists.



Greatness. pic.twitter.com/gF5eL99Xj0 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 14, 2020

The Camp Nou outfit sold long-term players Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez to fellow La Liga sides Sevilla and Atletico Madrid respectively. Suarez's departure further angered Lionel Messi, who took to social media to express his reaction.

With Messi's contract with Barcelona expiring in the summer, there have been no signs from the Argentina international's camp about wanting to sign a new deal. Manchester City were close to agreeing a deal in the summer, with Paris Saint-Germain now touted as a potential destination.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi is arguably Barcelona's greatest player of all time and is regarded as one of the best footballers to have played the game.

Barcelona presidential candidate Emili Rousaud recently admitted that Messi would have to take a pay cut if he were to sign a new contract or the club would have to let him go.

PSG have told their club stores to prepare for an announcement confirming the signing of Lionel Messi, according to FootballTransfers 😯 pic.twitter.com/LV3y5LFVKD — Goal (@goal) December 15, 2020

Lionel Messi made his debut for Barcelona in 2004, having climbed through the ranks of the club. He has made 746 appearances in all competitions and has scored 642 goals.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has already expressed his desire to play with Lionel Messi again, having enjoyed a fine spell with the attacker at Barcelona. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City continue to be seen as contenders for his signature.

Also Read: Juventus star Arthur explains the difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi