10 best players in La Liga this year (2020)

Technicality is a severely underappreciated quality of the beautiful game and La Liga is arguably the only league in the world that truly pays homage to football's finer qualities. Some of the best exponents of the sport have graced Spanish football with their qualities over the past several decades and have carved a niche for themselves in La Liga history.

While Spanish football is generally exalted for its intriguing intricacies, a host of world-class players have enthralled viewers with their individual displays of magic this year. La Liga is home to some of the best players in the world and has become increasingly competitive over the past few years.

An example of the #Bundesliga and La Liga being a lot more competitive and unpredictable than people think. pic.twitter.com/KqJRGUpF1D — Cristian Nyari (@Cnyari) November 20, 2020

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have enjoyed excellent campaigns in 2020 and continue to solidify their status as behemoths of the Spanish league. Barcelona, on the other hand, are going through a difficult period of transition and have not enjoyed the best of years.

The likes of Real Sociedad, Villarreal, and Sevilla have also shown tremendous improvement this year and have threatened the status quo on several occasions in the past few months. La Liga continues to dominate a discernible section of the discourse surrounding European football and we take a look at some of the league's best players this year.

#10 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Gerard Moreno has been excellent for Villarreal

Villarreal have been a formidable force under former Arsenal manager Unai Emery this year and Spanish striker Gerard Moreno has served as a crucial cog in their bid to return to La Liga's top four. Moreno has honed his skills with the Yellow Submarines this year and is the best forward in a team boasting the likes of Paco Alcacer and Takefusa Kubo.

Villarreal have adopted a distinct attacking mindset in La Liga this year and their approach has benefitted the talented Gerard Moreno. The Spaniard has already scored eight goals this season and has played a pivotal role in Villarreal's excellent run of results.

🎄 Top rated players in La Liga this season:



🥇 Leo Messi

🥈 Karim Benzema

🥉 Gerard Moreno pic.twitter.com/09O2EEiI01 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 25, 2020

Unai Emery will be intent on securing a top-four finish this season and will rely on his side's prolific forward players. With Paco Alcacer struggling with his fitness this season, Gerard Moreno will have to remain at his consistent best in the coming months.

#9 Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Joao Felix is Atletico Madrid's best player

Diego Simeone has always been known for his pragmatism and Atletico Madrid's well-drilled and robust sides have often added a new dimension to La Liga over the years. In Joao Felix, however, the Argentine manager has the ideal tool to clinch positive results in particularly difficult fixtures.

Felix has been Atletico Madrid's shining light this year and has provided his side with a magical spark in the final third. The Portuguese forward has served as the ideal foil for former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez and has been the primary driving force for his side in the final third.

Joao Felix still has work to do to join Europe's elite this season but his improvement under Diego Simeone will hold him in good stead ahead of a crucial run of fixtures. Atletico Madrid have an excellent opportunity to win the La Liga title this season and will want their golden boy to step up to the plate.

