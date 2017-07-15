Reports: AC Milan to beat Chelsea with stunning €81million bid for Real Madrid superstar

Chelsea may face another disappointment in the transfer market, this time from AC Milan as they look to make off with the Madrid superstar

What’s the story?

AC Milan are on an absolute roll... having spent €207 million already this summer, the Rossoneri’s new Chinese owners want to end their dealings in the market in style - by going after a big-money striker. While there have been reports linking them to Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Torino’s Andrea Bellotti, it appears (as reported by Tuttosport) they’ve now also expanded their horizon to include Alvaro Morata; another super-striker who has been linked with Premier League Champions Chelsea. Although Madrid have wanted upwards of €90 million from United for the Spanish striker, it looks like they might be willing to let him go for a more reasonable amount to another club, hence Milan’s €81 million bid.

It appears now, that with Leonardo Bonucci’s signing signaling AC Milan’s intent, Chelsea may have to face yet another rejection in their pursuit for a Diego Costa replacement.

In case you didn’t know

Alvaro Morata, of course famously played some his best football for Juventus in the Serie A (and, of course, in the Champions League) where he bagged 27 goals in 93 appearances for the Bianconeri. He’s comfortable with the Serie A and that may prove to be a tipping point if both clubs bid equally and he gets to choose.

Besides, if he has actually died his hair red Milan would be the natural choice! (reportedly done in anticipation of a Manchester United move and since shaved off – this whole hair thing could, of course, be mere crass rumours! Slightly tragi-comic nonetheless)

The heart of the matter

Manchester United had initially been in the heart of a heated fee-negotiation battle with Real Madrid but the two clubs couldn’t meet eye-to-eye on a fee, as United boss Jose Mourinho recently revealed: “We have had interest (in Morata). It is obvious, it is public and we have not reached an economic agreement (with the player). (We made) offers we thought were fair and yet no agreement was reached.” Which is when United went hunting after Romelu Lukaku and sealed a deal with him from under Chelsea’s nose.

Now with Morata seemingly available again, Chelsea looked strong favourites to land the Spanish international – till AC Milan made this late swoop. It remains to be seen if Morata will indeed be a Real Madrid player next season

Video

Here’s Morata tearing up the Serie A for Milan’s hated rivals:

Not too shabby, eh? Bonnucci for one would be pleased with this one!

Author’s Take

AC Milan are in the middle of a renaissance that just got a massive boost when they spirited Leo Bonnucci away from Juventus. If they were to land Morata, it would signify another significant purchase and he’d play a superb foil to the battering ram presence of Andre Silva upfront.

Chelsea, meanwhile, need to get their striker issue sorted.. and they need to do it right pronto!