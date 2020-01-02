AC Milan Transfer News: Zlatan Ibrahimovic officially unveiled by Rossoneri, set to wear #21 shirt

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action for AC Milan

Italian giants AC Milan have officially unveiled Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the San Siro as the striker makes a comeback to Italy 8 years after his departure from the Serie A. The eccentric Swede chose to reject a new deal with MLS club LA Galaxy to re-join his former club on a free transfer with whom he won a league title before departing for France to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The club have also announced that the former Manchester United striker is set to don the famous number 21 shirt for the 7-time European champions.

Ibrahimovic expressed his delight to have re-joined the Rossoneri, having already won a league title with them at the turn of the last decade. Speaking to Milan TV, the forward said,

"I have always said that this is my home, and finally I am back. I've been through other clubs in the meantime, but I have returned, and that's the important thing. Finally, I am here, wait for me at San Siro and we'll get it jumping again."

Zlatan Ibrahimović scored 28 Serie A goals in the 2011/12 season for AC Milan, Gunnar Nordahl is the only player in the club's history to score more in a single campaign.



AC Milan are currently languishing in 11th place on the Serie A table, being able to collect just 21 points from their opening 17 games. Ibrahimovic's arrival is set to inject some much-needed attacking impetus into the side who are struggling in every at the moment and have scored a paltry 16 goals in the league so far.

The Rossoneri have an option to extend this deal by a year should the move work out for both the club and the 38-year-old.