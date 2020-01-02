×
AC Milan Transfer News: Zlatan Ibrahimovic officially unveiled by Rossoneri, set to wear #21 shirt

Sai Teja
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published Jan 02, 2020
Jan 02, 2020 IST

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action for AC Milan
Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action for AC Milan

Italian giants AC Milan have officially unveiled Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the San Siro as the striker makes a comeback to Italy 8 years after his departure from the Serie A. The eccentric Swede chose to reject a new deal with MLS club LA Galaxy to re-join his former club on a free transfer with whom he won a league title before departing for France to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The club have also announced that the former Manchester United striker is set to don the famous number 21 shirt for the 7-time European champions.

Ibrahimovic expressed his delight to have re-joined the Rossoneri, having already won a league title with them at the turn of the last decade. Speaking to Milan TV, the forward said,

(h/t: Football Italia)

"I have always said that this is my home, and finally I am back. I've been through other clubs in the meantime, but I have returned, and that's the important thing. Finally, I am here, wait for me at San Siro and we'll get it jumping again."

AC Milan are currently languishing in 11th place on the Serie A table, being able to collect just 21 points from their opening 17 games. Ibrahimovic's arrival is set to inject some much-needed attacking impetus into the side who are struggling in every at the moment and have scored a paltry 16 goals in the league so far.

The Rossoneri have an option to extend this deal by a year should the move work out for both the club and the 38-year-old.

