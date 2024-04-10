AC Milan vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th April 2024

The UEFA Europa League features a clash between two Italian giants this week as AS Roma lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in a European clash at the San Siro on Thursday.

AC Milan vs AS Roma Preview

AS Roma are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged Lazio to a 1-0 victory in the Derby della Capitale over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Rossoneri eased past Lecce by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

AC Milan vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against AS Roma and have won 21 out of the last 56 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Roma's 16 victories.

This is the first match between AS Roma and AC Milan on the European stage - the Rossoneri crashed out at the hands of Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League last season.

AC Milan are unbeaten in their last nine matches against AS Roma, with all these matches taking place in the Serie A.

AC Milan reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals last season and could reach the last eight of consecutive European campaigns after a six-year drought.

AS Roma have won only two of their last 14 matches away from home in European competitions and have not won any of their last eight such knockout games.

AC Milan vs AS Roma Prediction

AC Milan have been in impressive form this season but are yet to hit their peak in their European campaigns. The likes of Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

AS Roma can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record against AC Milan. The Rossoneri are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 AS Roma

AC Milan vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Pulisic to score - Yes