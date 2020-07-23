AC Milan vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

AC Milan's much-awaited fixture against Atalanta has all the potential to be one of the most exciting clashes in Italy since the Serie A restart. The Rossoneri welcome an in-form Atalanta side to the San Siro and will hope to outscore their opponents at home and consolidate their Europa League qualification spot.

Atalanta, on the other hand, still has an outside chance of pulling off a stunning coup and clinching the Serie A title but will need a positive result against an AC Milan side bursting at the seams with confidence. Gian Piero Gasperini has moulded Atalanta into a formidable attacking force and will hope that his team can pick up three points at the San Siro.

AC Milan in the first half of the season - 😭



AC Milan in the second half of the season - 💪



That 5-0 loss at Atalanta to see out 2019 proved to be a turning point for the Rossoneri...https://t.co/U3K0xRJGTI pic.twitter.com/MizsC7Ptj6 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 21, 2020

Atalanta is currently one of the most exciting sides in Europe and can also make waves in the Champions League if Gasperini further improves his talented players. AC Milan has transformed into a juggernaut in 2020 under Stefano Pioli and represents one of Atalanta's most difficult tests since the Serie A restart.

AC Milan is currently in a three-way battle with Napoli and AS Roma to qualify for the Europa League next season. Atalanta has already qualified for the Champions League and may be able to put pressure on Juventus with a victory on Friday.

AC Milan vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

AC Milan and Atalanta are nearly on level terms as far as history is concerned. The two Italian giants have played 25 fixtures with AC Milan winning 10 games and Atalanta managing one victory less than its illustrious counterparts.

Atalanta thrashed a dismal AC Milan side by a massive 5-0 margin in the last Serie A fixture of 2019 as stalwarts Luis Muriel and Josep Ilicic ran riot at the Gewiss Stadium. The Rossoneri had no answer to Atalanta's fluid attacking play and were humiliated away from home.

Under Stefano Pioli, AC Milan has experienced a stunning renaissance and will give a much better account of itself at the San Siro on Friday.

AC Milan form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Atalanta form guide: W-D-W-D-W

AC Milan vs Atalanta Team News

AC Milan's game against Sassuolo may haunt them against Atalanta

AC Milan

Alessio Romagnoli picked up an injury against Sassuolo and will miss a Serie A fixture for the first time this season against Atalanta. The centre-back has been one of the leaders in the AC Milan squad and his absence against a lethal attacking side will come as a massive blow.

AC Milan prodigy Matteo Gabbia is set to take his place in the starting eleven. The youngster was excellent against Sassuolo and will hope to improve his first-team credentials with a good performance.

Theo Hernandez and Ismael Bennacer picked up yellow cards against Sassuolo and are suspended for this fixture. Lucas Biglia and Diego Laxalt are likely to start in their place. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ante Rebic are set to continue their fruitful partnership and will lead the Rossoneri assault.

Injuries: Leo Duarte, Mateo Musacchio, Samu Castillejo, Alessio Romagnoli, Andrea Conti

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer

Atalanta also has to deal with injury problems

Atalanta

Atalanta also has a massive injury issue to deal with as Josip Ilicic is set to remain on the sidelines against AC Milan. The attacking midfielder has scored 15 goals for Gasperini's side this season and is one of the most talented players in the league.

Mario Pasalic is likely to start in place of the Slovenian maestro and has big boots to fill in the middle of the pitch. Atalanta is only seven goals away from the 100-goal mark in the Serie A and will be the first team to scale the milestone since AC Milan and Inter Milan scored 107 goals apiece in 1951.

Injuries: Josip Ilicic

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

AC Milan vs Atalanta Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Diego Laxalt, Matteo Gabbia, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Lucas Biglia; Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura, Ante Rebic; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pierluigi Gollini; Berat Djimsiti, Jose Palomino, Rafael Toloi; Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Mario Pasalic, Marten De Roon, Timothy Castagne; Duvan Zapata, Alejandro Gomez

AC Milan vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta has scored an astonishing 93 goals in the Serie A so far and is one of the most deadly teams in Italy. Under Gasperini, the Bergamese outfit has implemented a fluid formation that has dumbfounded sides across the country.

AC Milan is one of the few teams in Serie A that can match up to Atalanta's attacking prowess. The Rossoneri have scored more than half their goals this season after the Serie A restart and will want to celebrate Stefano Pioli's contract extension with a decisive victory.

While the balance of power can shift either way in this exciting fixture, the attacking talent present in both sides is set to make this goal-fest a feast for the eyes.

Prediction - AC Milan 3-3 Atalanta

