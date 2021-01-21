AC Milan vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with a crucial fixture this weekend as high-flying AC Milan take on Atalanta at the San Siro on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive at times this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Atalanta are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have found their resurgence halted by consecutive draws in recent weeks. La Dea were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Udinese during the week and will need to take it up a notch on Saturday.

AC Milan, on the other, have recovered from their defeat against Juventus earlier this month with two comprehensive victories in the Serie A. The Rossoneri have a three-point lead over arch-rivals Inter Milan at the moment and will want to win this game.

AC Milan vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

AC Milan have a good record against Atalanta and have won 14 matches out of a total of 36 games played between the two sides. Atalanta have managed 10 victories against the Rossoneri and can potentially trouble their opponents this weekend.

The previous match between the two sides took place last year and ended in an entertaining 1-1 draw. Duvan Zapata scored for his side on the day and will want to make his mark on this game.

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W-L-W-W

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: D-D-W-W-W

AC Milan vs Atalanta Team News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back for AC Milan

AC Milan

Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer, and Rade Krunic are currently injured and have been sidelined for this game. Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his return earlier this month and is likely to feature in this match.

Theo Hernandez and Hakan Calhanoglu have tested positive for the coronavirus and are unavailable against Atalanta. Alessio Romagnoli picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Cagliari and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic, Theo Hernandez, Hakan Calhanoglu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alexis Saelemaekers, Alessio Romagnoli

Atalanta have a strong squad

Atalanta

Mario Pasalic is currently recuperating from an injury and will be unable to play a part in this game. Atalanta have excellent players at their disposal and will field a strong line-up against AC Milan.

Injured: Mario Pasalic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Atalanta Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Diogo Dalot, Simon Kjaer, Pierre Kalulu, David Calabria; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Jens Petter Hauge, Brahim Diaz, Samu Castillejo; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Rafael Toloi, Jose Luis Palomino, Berat Djimsiti; Robin Gosens, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Hans Hateboer; Matteo Pessina, Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata

AC Milan vs Atalanta Prediction

AC Milan have been exceptional under Stefano Pioli over the past year and could make a massive statement in the title race with a victory in this game. The Rossoneri have several match-winners in their ranks and will be intent on defeating Atalanta on Saturday.

Atalanta have a strong squad and are likely to test AC Milan's depleted defence this weekend. The Rossoneri have been in excellent form and hold a slight edge going into this fixture.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-2 Atalanta

