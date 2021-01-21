SD Huesca vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold this weekend as Villarreal take on SD Huesca at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Saturday. Villarreal have exceeded expectations this season and are the favourites to win this match.

SD Huesca have struggled to cope with the demands of the Spanish top-flight this season and are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Getafe and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

Villarreal, on the other hand, find themselves in the top four after an excellent run under Unai Emery. The Yellow Submarines were held to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and will want to bounce back against SD Huesca this weekend.

#VillarrealGranada | @UnaiEmery_ has underlined his frustration at coming away from the game with just a point. 🎙https://t.co/gOekz2j2wT — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) January 20, 2021

SD Huesca vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Villarreal do not have a particularly good record against SD Huesca and have won only two of the seven matches played between the two teams. SD Huesca have defeated Villarreal on only one occasion but have managed four draws against the La Liga giants.

The previous meeting between the two teams last year ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Gerard Moreno scored for Villarreal on the day and will play a pivotal role for this side in this match.

SD Huesca form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-L-D

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-L-D

Advertisement

Also Read: 5 Barcelona players who have improved under Ronald Koeman

SD Huesca vs Villarreal Team News

Huesca need to win this game

SD Huesca

Andres Fernandez and Juan Carlos Real have tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad. Sandro Ramirez is currently injured and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Sandro Ramirez, Andres Fernandez, Juan Carlos Real

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Villarreal have a depleted squad

Villarreal

Advertisement

Villarreal have a long list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Alberto Moreno, Vicente Iborra, and Mario Gaspar in this match. Samuel Chukwueze is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: Alberto Moreno, Vicente Iborra, Mario Gaspar

Doubtful: Samuel Chukwueze

Suspended: None

SD Huesca vs Villarreal Predicted XI

SD Huesca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alvaro Fernandez; Javi Galan, Dimitris Siovas, Jorge Pulido, Pedro Lopez; Pedro Mosquera, Mikel Rico; Borja Garcia, Javier Ontiveros, David Ferreiro; Rafa Mir

Buscamos la victoria hasta el último minuto, una pena no haberlo logrado. Ahora a pensar en el próximo partido! @villarrealcf @laliga



We tried to get the three points until the very end but we couldn’t. Now let’s focus on the next game! @villarrealcf @laliga pic.twitter.com/l3P95Wg1ti — Juan Foyth (@JuanMFoyth) January 20, 2021

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Ruben Pena; Manu Trigueros, Francis Coquelin, Daniel Parejo; Moi Gomez, Carlos Bacca, Gerard Moreno

SD Huesca vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have been exceptional under Unai Emery this season and will want to build on their progress with a positive outing this weekend. The Yellow Submarines have impressive squad depth and are likely to make a few changes for this match.

SD Huesca have not enjoyed a good season and need to play out of their skins to stand a chance against Unai Emery's side. Villarreal have a powerful line-up and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: SD Huesca 0-2 Villarreal

Also Read: 5 Barcelona players who are out of favour under Ronald Koeman