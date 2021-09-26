AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of group games this week as AC Milan lock horns with Atletico Madrid at the San Siro on Tuesday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Atletico Madrid have endured a discernible slump this season and suffered a shock defeat against Deportivo Alaves over the weekend. The Spanish champions have faced a few issues over the past month and cannot afford another defeat in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, have experienced a resurgence under Stefano Pioli and will want to make their mark in Europe this season. The Rossoneri suffered a 3-2 defeat against Liverpool earlier this month and will need to make amends this week.

AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have an impressive record against AC Milan and have won two out of three matches played between the two teams. AC Milan have managed only one victory against Atletico Madrid and will want to level the scales this week.

The previous meeting between the two European giants took place in 2014 and ended in a 4-1 victory for Atletico Madrid. AC Milan have improved in recent years and have a point to prove on Tuesday.

AC Milan form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Atletico Madrid form guide: L-W-D-D-W

AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid Team News

AC Milan have a few injury concerns

AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to make his return against Atletico Madrid. Tiemoue Bakayoko, Rade Krunic, and Alessandro Florenzi remain injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Tiemoue Bakayoko, Rade Krunic, Alessandro Florenzi

Doubtful: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid need to win this game

Atletico Madrid

Stefan Savic is suspended at the moment and will not be included in the squad this week. Thomas Lemar is currently injured and will also be unable to feature in this match.

Injured: Thomas Lemar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Stefan Savic

AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie; Brahim Diaz, Alexia Saelemaekers, Ante Rebic; Olivier Giroud

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Jose Gimenez, Felipe, Mario Hermoso; Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Llorente; Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

AC Milan have excelled under Stefano Pioli but face a stern challenge in the UEFA Champions League's proverbial group of death. The Rossoneri have plenty of talent in their ranks and can be lethal on their day.

Atletico Madrid have struggled in the final third this season and will need to hit their stride this week. AC Milan are in better form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi