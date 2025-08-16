AC Milan vs Bari Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

AC Milan will invite Bari to San Siro in the first round of the Coppa Italia on Sunday. Milan finished as the runners-up last season, while the visitors were eliminated from the first round.

Ad

The hosts made their first appearance in the final after seven years last season and suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Bologna, who won the cup for just the third time. AC Milan concluded their preseason in England last week, playing to a 1-1 draw against Leeds United and suffering a 4-1 loss to Chelsea.

The visitors met Cremonese in the first round last season, and after the score ended 1-1 in regulation time, Cremonese recorded a 5-4 win in the ensuing penalty shootout. Bari met Picerno in their final preseason friendly last week and recorded a 3-0 win. Gabriele Moncini, Emanuele Rao, and Giuseppe Sibilli were on the scoresheet for them.

Ad

Trending

AC Milan vs Bari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 76 times in all competitions. As expected, Milan have dominated proceedings in this fixture, recording 50 wins. The visitors have 13 wins and 13 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2010-11 season. The hosts won the Coppa Italia round of 16 match 3-0, while they had a win and a draw from the two league meetings.

Bari are winless in their last 11 meetings against Milan, playing out five draws.

The Rossoneri have lost just one of their last six competitive home games.

The Galletti have lost their last three games in the Coppa Italia, failing to score in two.

The two teams have met in five editions of the Coppa Italia thus far. Milan are unbeaten in eight games, including replays, recording five wins.

Ad

AC Milan vs Bari Prediction

The Rossoneri have lost three of their last 11 competitive games, with one of them being the loss against Bologna in the Coppa Italia final in May. Notably, the other two losses were registered at home. They have scored at least three goals in three of their last five games in the Coppa Italia.

Massimiliano Allegri will have to watch this game from the stands as he will serve a suspension here following his outburst in the 2024 final between Juventus and Atalanta. He is likely to field a strong squad, though Luka Modric is expected to start from the bench.

Ad

The Galletti have won just one of their last five competitive games. Notably, they are winless in their last six away games, playing out three draws. They have failed to score in four of their last six games in this fixture.

Milan have been the dominant side in this fixture, and considering their unbeaten record in the Coppa Italia against the visitors, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Bari

Ad

AC Milan vs Bari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More