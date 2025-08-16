AC Milan vs Bari Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

AC Milan will invite Bari to San Siro in the first round of the Coppa Italia on Sunday. Milan finished as the runners-up last season, while the visitors were eliminated from the first round.
The hosts made their first appearance in the final after seven years last season and suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Bologna, who won the cup for just the third time. AC Milan concluded their preseason in England last week, playing to a 1-1 draw against Leeds United and suffering a 4-1 loss to Chelsea.
The visitors met Cremonese in the first round last season, and after the score ended 1-1 in regulation time, Cremonese recorded a 5-4 win in the ensuing penalty shootout. Bari met Picerno in their final preseason friendly last week and recorded a 3-0 win. Gabriele Moncini, Emanuele Rao, and Giuseppe Sibilli were on the scoresheet for them.
AC Milan vs Bari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 76 times in all competitions. As expected, Milan have dominated proceedings in this fixture, recording 50 wins. The visitors have 13 wins and 13 games have ended in draws.
- They last met in the 2010-11 season. The hosts won the Coppa Italia round of 16 match 3-0, while they had a win and a draw from the two league meetings.
- Bari are winless in their last 11 meetings against Milan, playing out five draws.
- The Rossoneri have lost just one of their last six competitive home games.
- The Galletti have lost their last three games in the Coppa Italia, failing to score in two.
- The two teams have met in five editions of the Coppa Italia thus far. Milan are unbeaten in eight games, including replays, recording five wins.
AC Milan vs Bari Prediction
The Rossoneri have lost three of their last 11 competitive games, with one of them being the loss against Bologna in the Coppa Italia final in May. Notably, the other two losses were registered at home. They have scored at least three goals in three of their last five games in the Coppa Italia.
Massimiliano Allegri will have to watch this game from the stands as he will serve a suspension here following his outburst in the 2024 final between Juventus and Atalanta. He is likely to field a strong squad, though Luka Modric is expected to start from the bench.
The Galletti have won just one of their last five competitive games. Notably, they are winless in their last six away games, playing out three draws. They have failed to score in four of their last six games in this fixture.
Milan have been the dominant side in this fixture, and considering their unbeaten record in the Coppa Italia against the visitors, we back them to register a comfortable win.
Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Bari
AC Milan vs Bari Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes