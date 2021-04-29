AC Milan vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

AC Milan welcome Benevento to the San Siro in Serie A action on Saturday.

The hosts have struggled in their recent fixtures and have suffered two back-to-back defeats in the league. They were hammered 3-0 by Lazio in their previous outing.

Benevento have lost some of their impressive form from the first half of the campaign and are now winless in their last 17 games. They suffered a 4-2 loss at home to Udinese in their last fixture.

AC Milan vs Benevento Head-to-Head

The two sides have met just thrice so far. All their meetings have come in Serie A. The teams are evenly matched in this fixture at the moment, with a win each for either side and one game ending in a draw.

They last squared off in the Serie A round 15 fixture back in January at the Ciro Vigorito Stadium. Milan recorded a 2-0 win in that game. Gianluca Caprari missed a penalty in the second half, so Benevento couldn't even get a consolation goal in that game.

AC Milan form guide in Serie A: L-L-W-W-D

Benevento form guide in Serie A: L-D-L-L-D

AC Milan vs Benevento Team News

AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to return against Benevento

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the only injury concern for Stefano Pioli ahead of this home game. As per reports, the 39-year-old has recovered from a muscle strain and has trained with the group.

The hosts have lost two of the three games the imposing Swede has missed through suspension and subsequent injury. So his return against Benevento is a piece of good news for them.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benevento

Gianluca Caprari, Gaetano Letizia, Alessandro Tuia, Daam Foulon and Gabriele Moncini will be out of action for the visitors on account of injuries. Marco Sau became the latest casualty for them, after he was stretchered off the field in the 4-2 loss to Udinese in the 24th minute.

Injured: Gianluca Caprari, Gaetano Letizia, Alessandro Tuia, Daam Foulon, Gabriele Moncini, Marco Sau

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Benevento Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Diogo Dalot, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Alexis Saelemaekers, Hakan Calhanoglu, Rade Krunic; Rafael Leão

Benevento Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lorenzo Montipo; Luca Caldirola, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba; Gaetano Letizia; Fabio Depaoli, Pasquale Schiattarella, Artur Ionita, Perparim Hetemaj, Riccardo Improta; Gianluca Lapadula, Adolfo Gaich

AC Milan vs Benevento Prediction

AC Milan have lost some steam in the league recently. The fact that they have lost five games at home this term also makes their chances of them returning to winning ways here a bit difficult.

Benevento have been good in front of the goal in their recent outings and have scored nine goals in their last five games. While that is a good achievement, they have also conceded 13 in the same period.

If they can work on their defensive problems, they should be able to at least take home a point from their trip to Milan.

Given the current form of both sides, a high scoring win for AC Milan looks like the most likely outcome.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-2 Benevento.